College Football
College football odds Week 3: How to bet Texas State-Baylor
College Football

College football odds Week 3: How to bet Texas State-Baylor

11 hours ago

An in-state matchup takes place in Texas for Week 3.

The Texas State Bobcats drive over to Waco to square off against the No. 17 Baylor Bears 12 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLane Stadium. 

The Bobcats head into this game 1-1 after a 41-12 dismantling of FIU in Week 2. Quarterback Layne Hatcher completed 15 of 30 passes for 226 yards with three touchdowns, while running back Calvin Hill rushed for 210 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. They finally got a W in the win column but are unlikely to repeat that feat against this national power.

The Bears are also 1-1 after a tough double overtime loss Saturday to BYU, 26-20. Their defense played exceptionally, but with a spotty offense and weak kicking effort, it was tough to overcome the spirited resilience of the Cougars. This week's matchup should allow for the Bears to work out some kinks and get back to business. Texas State could be in for a long night.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective in the game between the Bobcats and Bears from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Texas State @ No. 17 Baylor (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: Baylor -30 (Baylor favored to win by more than 30 points, otherwise Texas State covers)
Moneyline: Baylor -10000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Texas State +1400 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Texas State Bobcats
TEXST
17
Baylor Bears
BAYLOR

Pick Via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

After a brutal overtime loss in Provo, the Bears must find the motivation to show up at home against a four-touchdown underdog. 

Fortunately, Texas State isn't very good because compounding matters for Baylor is a trip to Iowa State looming next week and Oklahoma State on the horizon after that. Between the noon kickoff and the double overtime game Saturday, you could find some value in holding your nose and betting against Baylor in the first half. 

Plus, you get to bet on Bobcats QB Layne Hatcher. A legendary high school QB in Arkansas (41-1), he was also a four-time wrestling state champ and initially went to Alabama before transferring to Arkansas State, where he started for two years. Can he make enough plays early to surprise Baylor? 

PICK: Texas State +17.5 first half at FOX Bet

Are you ready for some college football? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Oklahoma-Nebraska matchup filled with 'underlying stories'
College Football

Oklahoma-Nebraska matchup filled with 'underlying stories'

7 hours ago
College football odds Week 3: How to bet Western Kentucky-Indiana
College Football

College football odds Week 3: How to bet Western Kentucky-Indiana

8 hours ago
College football odds Week 3: How to bet SMU-Maryland
College Football

College football odds Week 3: How to bet SMU-Maryland

9 hours ago
College football odds Week 3: How to bet Penn State-Auburn
College Football

College football odds Week 3: How to bet Penn State-Auburn

10 hours ago
College football odds Week 3: How to bet UConn-Michigan
College Football

College football odds Week 3: How to bet UConn-Michigan

10 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes