College football odds Week 2: How to bet Kent State-Oklahoma

The MAC travels to the Big 12 for some nonconference fun in this Week 2 matchup.

Kent State squares off against the University of Oklahoma at 7 p.m. ET Saturday in Norman at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel was great in his debut, completing 15-23 passes and finishing with 233 yards and three total touchdowns, leading the Sooners to a 45-13 victory over UTEP in Week 1. With a new regime in place, Oklahoma hopes to keep the momentum moving forward in this week's showdown.

The Golden Flashes are coming off a disappointing 45-20 loss to the University of Washington and face a tough task trying to right the ship in Norman. Although they only scored 20 points in Week 1, Kent State was fifth in the nation with 493.4 total yards per game last season and hope to return to form. Junior redshirt wide receiver, Dante Cephas, had 1,240 yards and nine touchdowns on 82 catches last season and is one to keep an eye on.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between the Golden Flashes and Sooners from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet )

Kent State @ No. 9 Oklahoma (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Oklahoma -32.5 to win (Oklahoma favored to win by more than 32.5 points, otherwise Kent State covers)

Moneyline: N/A

Total scoring over/under: 71.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

Kent State could not cover on the road in a payday game at Washington, losing by 25 last weekend. Now they are facing an Oklahoma team fresh off a 32-point victory against a 2021 bowl team in the UTEP Miners. Not great, Bob.

New Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel was simple and efficient in his first game in Norman. I expect him to get more included in the offense as the season progresses. The Sooners' rushing attack produced an expected points added of 15.24, which is absurdly good. Look for more of the same this weekend.

This game is a matchup nightmare on paper. I just fail to see how Kent State keeps this one close.

PICK: Oklahoma (-32.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 32.5 points

