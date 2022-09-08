College football odds Week 2: How to bet Georgia Southern-Nebraska

1 day ago

The Georgia Southern Eagles travel to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers for a Week 2 college football battle on FS1.

Southern comes into this game 1-0 after defeating Morgan State 59-7. Nebraska fell in Week 0 to Northwestern but rebounded against North Dakota with a 38-17 win in Week 1.

Will the Cornhuskers keep rolling, or will the Eagles escape Lincoln with the upset win?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Georgia Southern and Nebraska from the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet).

Georgia Southern @ Nebraska (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1) 

Point spread: Nebraska -22.5 (Nebraska favored to win by more than 22.5 points, otherwise Georgia Southern covers)
Moneyline: Nebraska -2500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.40 total); Georgia Southern + 900 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Total scoring over/under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Georgia Southern Eagles
GEOSOU
Nebraska Cornhuskers
NEB

Nebraska is 1-1 straight up (SU) this season but 0-2 against the spread (ATS). Against Sun Belt opponents since 2003, the Cornhuskers are 7-4 ATS and 10-1 SU. When favored by double-digits under Scott Frost, Nebraska is 5-6 ATS and 8-3 SU.

Georgia Southern coach Clay Helton is 2-3 ATS and 0-5 SU as a double-digit underdog in his head coaching career (record reflects his time at USC). The Eagles are 1-0 ATS and 1-0 SU this season. They covered as 39.5-point favorites in their 59-7 win over Morgan State in Week 1. Against Big Ten opponents since 2017, Georgia Southern is 1-1 ATS and 0-2 SU.

