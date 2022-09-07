College Football College football odds Week 2: How to bet Alabama-Texas 12 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Alabama's Crimson Tide rolled all over Utah State in Week 1, defeating the Aggies 55-0. Now, Alabama travels to Texas to take on the Longhorns in a Week 2 college football matchup on FOX.

Saban's Tide made a big splash in their season opener like they usually do. This also means those bettors who had backed Utah State at +100000 to win the national championship might be feeling a little less hopeful.

Will the Tide keep rolling? Or can the Longhorns pull a huge gambling upset in Week 2?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Alabama and Texas from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 1 Alabama @ Texas (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Alabama -20 (Alabama favored to win by more than 20 points, otherwise Texas covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -1667 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.60 total); Texas +750 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Total scoring over/under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre:

"This is the first meeting between the two schools since the 2010 National Championship, the game in which Colt McCoy got hurt in the first quarter, and Alabama rolled to victory. Both teams are coming off Week 1 blowouts where they scored 50 or more points. It looks like the projected total for points scored by both teams has gone up from 62.5 to 64.5 because of those fireworks.

"As for picking a side, Texas is getting no respect in the market, despite playing at home. But, it’s easy to see why. Alabama destroys non-conference foes in September, especially unranked ones. The Tide walloped Miami 44-13 last year, Louisville 51-14 in 2018, FSU 24-7 in 2017 and USC 52-6 in 2016. They easily covered in every one of those games.

"If you've been keeping score at home, then you know Saban has only been beaten by two of his former assistants, and both came last year. Jimbo Fisher led his Texas A&M Aggies over Bama in the regular season; Kirby Smart led Georgia over the Tide to win the title game in the postseason. But so far, Saban is 25-2 in that department, and he will be 26-2 after he beats Steve Sarkisian — another one of his former assistants — on Saturday.

"Will Saban browbeat his buddy, Sark? Or will he call off the dogs if it’s 30-7 in the fourth quarter, allowing the Longhorns to sneak in the backdoor?

"The smarter bet is to take Alabama -11.5 to win the first half convincingly."

PICK: Alabama -11.5 first half

