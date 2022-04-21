College Football College football odds: Bettors back surprise team to win CFP 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Quick – you have $1,000 burning a hole in your pocket and need to make a wager. Who do you bet on to win the College Football National Championship this coming season?

Do you wager on Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide? Or throw the money down on the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs?

For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the college football section on FOX Bet, the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!

Well, Caesars Sportsbook has accepted three, $1,000 bets (+100000) on …

The Utah State Aggies to win the College Football Playoff!

Not the Utah Utes, the 2021 Pac-12 champions who finished No. 12 in the final Associated Press poll.

The Aggies, the 2021 Mountain West Conference champions who finished 11-3 and No. 24 in the final poll.

A bettor in New Jersey placed separate $1,000 bets on Sunday and Monday. A bettor in Illinois put $1,000 on the Aggies after that, causing Caesars to shorten Utah State's odds to +75000 (bet $1000 to win $751,000).

Consider this: Caesars has taken fewer $1,000 bets on traditional powers Georgia (two) and Oklahoma (one) than they've accepted on the Aggies.

"We’ve seen some big liabilities, but I can’t remember one being that much on college football futures this early on," Caesars Sportsbook assistant director of trading Adam Pullen said. "It’s an anomaly that this big of a long shot in college football attracted three $1,000 bets. I definitely respect the gumption of the bettors for putting that much on Utah State. It’s going to take a lot for them to even get CFP consideration, they’ll have to go undefeated."

RELATED: CFP title odds at FOX Bet

Could the Aggies be this season's Cincinnati Bearcats, the first non-Power Five team to make the CFP?

Utah State plays at Alabama in their second game of the season Sept. 3. If the Aggies shock the world in Tuscaloosa and run the table (they also play at BYU on Sept. 29 and at Boise State on Nov. 26 to close the regular season), they will have a shot. Never say never. Just look at what the Bearcats did last season.

Checking with other betting sites, the Utah State believers apparently are limited to Caesars' bettors.

"I wish we’d have taken some bets on Utah State — we’d be happy to lay those bets right now," FOX Bet sports trader AJ Devine said. "But nothing significant yet."

"No sizable or unusual bets with us," BetMGM director of trading Jeff Stoneback said. "Yes, the Lincoln Riley hiring has caused action on USC, but nothing overly significant, though."

Devine noted, however, that FOX Bet has taken some early action on Texas State of the Sun Belt Conference at +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010).

Are you buying the Utah State hype? If so, a $10 wager currently would win you $5,010 at FOX Bet.

BET: Utah State Aggies (+50000 at FOX Bet) to win the national title

Whatever team catches your eye, head on over to FOX Bet now to place your bets on next year's college football national championship!

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.