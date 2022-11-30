College Football College football odds Week 14: How to bet Toledo-Ohio 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Toledo Rockets face off with the Ohio Bobcats this Saturday in the MAC Championship game.

The Rockets are 7-5 and on a two-game losing streak. The 9-3 Bobcats, however, are rolling. Ohio comes into this game on a seven-game winning streak. The team's early losses came to Penn State, Iowa State and Kent State.

Which squad gets to claim the title of MAC champs this weekend — the Rockets or the Bobcats?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Toledo and Ohio, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Toledo vs. Ohio (Noon ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Toledo -1.5 (Toledo favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Ohio covers)

Moneyline: Toledo -133 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Ohio +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

The Toledo disrespect is something else.

Bookmakers opened the Rockets as a 4.5-point favorite in the MAC Championship , and the line got blasted to 1.5 in less than two days. Respected bettors certainly love wagering against Jason Candle, but I disagree with the movement this time around.

I’m hearing mostly good things about Toledo’s starting quarterback DeQuan Finn. We’ve monitored Finn’s status for over a month since he took a crushing hit at the end of the game against Buffalo. He played in limited fashion last week [by design] , and I expect him to be ready on Saturday.

I’ll short the line move and bet the Rockets.

PICK: Toledo (-1.5 at FOX Bet) to win by 2 or more points

