College football odds Week 14: How to bet Toledo-Ohio
College football odds Week 14: How to bet Toledo-Ohio

1 hour ago

The Toledo Rockets face off with the Ohio Bobcats this Saturday in the MAC Championship game.

The Rockets are 7-5 and on a two-game losing streak. The 9-3 Bobcats, however, are rolling. Ohio comes into this game on a seven-game winning streak. The team's early losses came to Penn State, Iowa State and Kent State.

Which squad gets to claim the title of MAC champs this weekend — the Rockets or the Bobcats?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Toledo and Ohio, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Toledo vs. Ohio (Noon ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Toledo -1.5 (Toledo favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Ohio covers)
Moneyline: Toledo -133 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Ohio +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

Has Michigan officially surpassed Ohio State's football program?

Has Michigan officially surpassed Ohio State's football program?
Colin Cowherd explains why Michigan is the 'tougher program.'

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

The Toledo disrespect is something else.

Bookmakers opened the Rockets as a 4.5-point favorite in the MAC Championship, and the line got blasted to 1.5 in less than two days. Respected bettors certainly love wagering against Jason Candle, but I disagree with the movement this time around.

I’m hearing mostly good things about Toledo’s starting quarterback DeQuan Finn. We’ve monitored Finn’s status for over a month since he took a crushing hit at the end of the game against Buffalo. He played in limited fashion last week [by design], and I expect him to be ready on Saturday.

I’ll short the line move and bet the Rockets.

PICK: Toledo (-1.5 at FOX Bet) to win by 2 or more points

