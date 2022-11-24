College Football
College football odds Week 13: How to bet Kansas-Kansas State
College Football

College football odds Week 13: How to bet Kansas-Kansas State

The Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State Wildcats meet for a Week 13 rivalry weekend matchup to end their regular seasons.

Kansas is 6-5 and comes into this contest after losing its Week 12 game 55-14 to Texas. Kansas State is 8-3 on the season and will ride momentum from a 48-31 victory over West Virginia into this showdown. 

Which squad gets to add another victory to the win column in Week 13 — the Jayhawks or Wildcats?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Kansas and Kansas State, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Kansas at No. 12 Kansas State (8 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Kansas State -12.5 (Kansas State favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Kansas covers)
Moneyline: Kansas State -500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Kansas State +330 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $43 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined

Kansas Jayhawks
KAN
12
Kansas State Wildcats
K-STATE

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

This total might seem high, but I think it’s fair.

Kansas’ defense has fallen off a cliff the last couple of weeks, giving up 98 combined points against Texas Tech and Texas. And Kansas State’s dual-threat offense will push the points envelope with star running back Deuce Vaughn and quarterback Will Howard firing on all cylinders.

Meanwhile, Jayhawks starting quarterback Jalon Daniels returned to action last week after missing over a month with an injury. Odds are good his rhythm will be much better this weekend, and KU should certainly be able to score a handful of touchdowns on the road.  

Betting on offense is the move in this matchup.

PICK: Over 62.5 points scored by both teams combined

