College football odds Week 12: How to bet Utah-Oregon

The Utah Utes travel to Oregon to face the Ducks in a highly-anticipated Week 12 college football showdown between Pac-12 foes.

The Utes and the Ducks have identical records — 8-2 overall and 6-1 in conference. The Utes come into this contest in on the heels of an easy 42-7 win over Stanford, while the Ducks are still reeling from their Week 11, 37-34 loss to Washington.

Which squad gets its ninth win in this Pac-12 After Dark battle — the visiting Utes or the home team Ducks?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Utah and Oregon, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon (10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Oregon -3 (Oregon favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Utah covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -166 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.02 total); Utah +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 61.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz :

This game takes on less national importance after Oregon’s humbling loss to Washington on Saturday, but it’s still important in the Pac-12 conference.

Both teams need to win for a chance to play in the conference title game. A loss means elimination. At the moment, it’s difficult to have an idea on the side or total without injury information on Oregon quarterback Bo Nix. If Nix can’t play, Oregon is getting blown out. The Ducks' backup is not ready for this moment. So while it’s not safe to wager on much yet, there is a wager I made already.

Oregon’s defensive efficiency numbers have not been excellent over the last two months, but the Ducks also didn’t allow a massive amount of points. You guys know I'm a proud former Duck and a forever fan, but I wondered about Oregon's numbers. Is this defense better than the numbers suggest? Turns out the answer is no. Washington torched Oregon on Saturday, and I expect Utah to score just the same.

I understand the Utes offense is different from the Huskies, as Washington throws it deep down the sidelines, and Utah likes to run the ball and control the clock. Oregon’s defense is excellent at stopping the run, so the Utes will use play-action passes and use the middle of the field with their tight ends. They don’t have the receivers to push it downfield as the Huskies did. However, I’m not convinced Oregon’s defense can stop any form of passing attack right now.

Also, the Huskies showed that the Ducks can give up yards on the ground if you run into their line stunts. So, I’m taking Utah to go over its team total.

PICK: Utah team total Over 28.5 points scored

