College football odds Week 11: How to bet Missouri-Tennessee

1 hour ago

The Missouri Tigers travel to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in an SEC East clash for Week 11 of the college football season.

The 4-5 Tigers are coming into this contest after losing 21-17 to Kentucky in Week 10. The Volunteers are also coming off a Week 10 loss. They fell to the Georgia Bulldogs 27-13 last week between the hedges.

With both teams trying to bounce back, which team will get the win this weekend in Neyland?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Missouri and Tennessee, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and insights from our FOX Sports research team (odds via FOX Bet).

Missouri at No. 5 Tennessee (Noon ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Tennessee -20.5 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 20.5 points, otherwise Missouri covers)
Moneyline: Tennessee -1111 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.90 total); Missouri +550 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 56.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 5:00 PM
CBS
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Missouri Tigers
MIZZOU
5
Tennessee Volunteers
TENN

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Missouri is 5-4 against the spread (ATS) and 4-5 straight up (SU) this season. The total has gone Under in eight of the Tigers' nine games this season. Under coach Eliah Drinkwitz, the Tigers are 12-12 ATS and 10-14 SU against SEC opponents. 

The Volunteers are 7-2 ATS and 8-1 SU this season. They are 5-2 ATS and 7-0 SU when favored by 15 points or more under coach Josh Heupel. They are also 8-3 ATS and 11-0 SU as home favorites under Heupel.

