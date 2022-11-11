College Football College football odds Week 11: How to bet Missouri-Tennessee 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Missouri Tigers travel to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in an SEC East clash for Week 11 of the college football season.

The 4-5 Tigers are coming into this contest after losing 21-17 to Kentucky in Week 10. The Volunteers are also coming off a Week 10 loss. They fell to the Georgia Bulldogs 27-13 last week between the hedges.

With both teams trying to bounce back, which team will get the win this weekend in Neyland?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Missouri and Tennessee, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and insights from our FOX Sports research team (odds via FOX Bet ).

Missouri at No. 5 Tennessee (Noon ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: T ennessee -20.5 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 20.5 points, otherwise Missouri covers)

Moneyline: Tennessee -1111 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.90 total); Missouri +550 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 56.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Missouri is 5-4 against the spread (ATS) and 4-5 straight up (SU) this season. The total has gone Under in eight of the Tigers' nine games this season. Under coach Eliah Drinkwitz, the Tigers are 12-12 ATS and 10-14 SU against SEC opponents.

The Volunteers are 7-2 ATS and 8-1 SU this season. They are 5-2 ATS and 7-0 SU when favored by 15 points or more under coach Josh Heupel. They are also 8-3 ATS and 11-0 SU as home favorites under Heupel.

