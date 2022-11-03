College Football
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Syracuse-Pittsburgh
College Football

College football odds Week 10: How to bet Syracuse-Pittsburgh

1 hour ago

The No. 20 Syracuse Orange will visit the Pittsburgh Panthers in a Week 10 college football matchup, with both teams aiming to get back in the win column.

Once one of the hottest teams in the country after a 6-0 start, Syracuse lost on consecutive weekends - in Week 8 to No. 4 Clemson and Week 9 to Notre Dame. 

Pittsburgh is 4-4 and is also coming off two losses on consecutive weekends. The Panthers will try to snap their losing streak and get back over .500 on the season.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Syracuse and Pittsburgh, from the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 20 Syracuse at Pittsburgh (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ACC Network)

Point spread: Pittsburgh -3.5 (Pittsburgh favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Syracuse covers)
Moneyline: Pittsburgh -189 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Syracuse +140 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
ACCN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
20
Syracuse Orange
SYR
Pittsburgh Panthers
PITT

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Syracuse is 6-2 against the spread (ATS) and 6-2 straight up (SU) this season. 

Syracuse hit the Over in the Over/Under in five of eight games this season and is 5-10-2 ATS and 2-15 SU against Pittsburgh since 2005. 

Pittsburgh is 2-6 ATS and 4-4 SU this season. 

Pittsburgh hit the Over in the Over/Under in five of eight games this season and is 3-3-1 ATS and 6-1 SU against Syracuse under Pat Narduzzi.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 9: Betting edges on Vikings-Commanders, Rams-Buccaneers and more
National Football League

NFL odds Week 9: Betting edges on Vikings-Commanders, Rams-Buccaneers and more

15 mins ago
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Tulane-Tulsa
College Football

College football odds Week 10: How to bet Tulane-Tulsa

19 mins ago
College football odds Week 10: How to bet UCF-Memphis
College Football

College football odds Week 10: How to bet UCF-Memphis

30 mins ago
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Liberty-Arkansas
College Football

College football odds Week 10: How to bet Liberty-Arkansas

43 mins ago
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Michigan-Rutgers
College Football

College football odds Week 10: How to bet Michigan-Rutgers

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes