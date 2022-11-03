College Football
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Penn State-Indiana
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Penn State-Indiana

The No. 15 Penn State Nittany Lions will travel to Bloomington to play the Indiana Hoosiers for a Week 10 college football matchup. 

Penn State has had a successful season overall but is coming off a loss to No. 2 Ohio State in Week 9. Its only other loss came to No. 5 Michigan in Week 7. 

Indiana hasn't had as much luck. The Hoosiers are currently on a five-game losing streak and got their last win against Western Kentucky in Week 3. 

Can Penn State get back to its winning ways, or will Indiana snap its long losing streak? 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Penn State-Indiana from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 15 Penn State at Indiana (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Penn State -14 (Penn State favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Indiana covers)
Moneyline: Penn State -667 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Indiana +380 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
15
Penn State Nittany Lions
PSU
Indiana Hoosiers
IND

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Penn State is 5-3 against the spread (ATS) and 6-2 straight up (SU), while Indiana is 3-5 ATS and 3-5 SU this season.

Penn State has hit the Over in the Over/Under in six of eight games this season and is also 4-4 ATS and 7-1 SU against Indiana under James Franklin.

Indiana is 9-10 ATS and 1-18 SU as a double-digit underdog under Tom Allen and is 21-25-2 ATS and 16-32 SU against Big Ten opponents under Tom Allen. 

