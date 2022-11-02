College Football
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Oregon-Colorado
College Football

College football odds Week 10: How to bet Oregon-Colorado

1 hour ago

The top of the Pac-12 takes on the bottom as the Oregon Ducks travel to Boulder to face the Colorado Buffaloes.

After getting pushed around by the Bulldogs in Week 1, Bo Nix & Co. have been on fire. They have won seven in a row and have dominated in each game, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Colorado, on the other hand, has struggled mightily all year. The Buffs are 1-7 this year with their lone win coming in Week 7 against the Cal Bears

Can the Buffs hang around in this one, or will the Ducks continue their dominance?

Here's everything you need to know about Oregon-Colorado, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 8 Oregon at Colorado (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Oregon -31.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 31.5 points, otherwise Colorado covers)
Moneyline: Oregon -10000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Colorado +1200 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 61.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
8
Oregon Ducks
ORE
Colorado Buffaloes
CU

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

This line is absurdly high. Since 2003, we’ve only seen a Power Five team as a favorite of 30 points or more on the road against another Power Five team 34 times. The favorites have only covered 15 of those 34 times. I would not wager on Oregon to cover the spread in this game. When the Ducks have been ahead by three or more touchdowns this season, they take the starters out of the game and allow the backups to get valuable playing time. When given the chance, Oregon’s second-team offense can’t score, and Oregon’s second-team defense has given up a ton of points. Multiple teams have scored 10 points or more on Oregon in the fourth quarter of blowouts this season.

So you’re welcome to wager on Colorado if you’d like, but I have a better option for you.

The Ducks' offense this season has been excellent. They rank third in overall efficiency and sixth in points per drive. Oregon continues to be the best rushing team in the country, and the offensive line has not allowed a sack this year. Ducks score the bulk of their offensive points in the second quarter, which makes them an outstanding first-half scoring team. Colorado’s defense ranks 119th overall and 130th in points per drive. When they've played similar defenses — like Arizona's or Stanford's — they’ve scored 28 and 31 points in those first halves. Even last weekend, Oregon scored 21 against Cal's 41st-ranked defense but easily could have scored more. Two drives stalled inside the Cal 14, another stalled on fourth down, and another drive ended with a dropped pass that resulted in a turnover.

I do think it could be reasonable to expect Oregon not to show up in this one since the point spread is so large, and rival Washington comes to town next weekend. However, Ducks played a poor first quarter against Cal, and I think that will get them fired up to start fast against Colorado.

Oregon might be into the 40s by halftime.

PICK: Oregon 1st half team total Over 24 points

