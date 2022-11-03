College Football College football odds Week 10: How to bet Ohio State-Northwestern 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Northwestern Wildcats in a battle of Big Ten teams in Week 10 of the college football season.

Undefeated Ohio State comes into this matchup after defeating rival Penn State in Happy Valley 44-31 in Week 9. On the other hand, Northwestern comes into this game on a seven-game losing streak. The Wildcats' only win was in Week 1 against Nebraska.

Will the Wildcats pull the upset at home in Week 10, or will the Buckeyes keep their perfect season intact and improve to nine wins on the season?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Ohio State and Northwestern, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 2 Ohio State at Northwestern (Noon ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Ohio State -38 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 38 points, otherwise Northwestern covers)

Moneyline: N/A

Total scoring Over/Under: 57 .5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Wildcats haven’t beaten Ohio State since 2004, and it’s not happening here.

Yes, it is the second road game in a row for the Buckeyes, but the Wildcats haven’t won since beating Nebraska in the season opener — in Ireland. The last time Northwestern won a football game in America was October 16th against Rutgers in 2021. That was more than one calendar year ago.

The Buckeyes will pad some stats for Heisman candidates, avoid injury and win big. Don't be afraid to lay the points.

PICK: Ohio State (-38 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 38 points

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more