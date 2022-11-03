College Football College football odds Week 10: How to bet Michigan-Rutgers 52 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Michigan Wolverines and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights face off Saturday evening for a college football Week 10 matchup.

The undefeated Wolverines came in at No. 5 in the first College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings. One of the Wolves' most impressive wins this season was their 41-17 victory over Penn State.

The Scarlet Knights haven't fared as well this season. They're 4-4 and are coming off a 31-0 loss to Minnesota.

Can the Knights pull the upset over Michigan, or will the Wolverines add a ninth win to their perfect season?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Michigan and Rutgers, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 5 Michigan at Rutgers (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, BTN)

Point spread: Michigan -26 (Michigan favored to win by more than 26 points, otherwise Rutgers covers)

Moneyline: Michigan -5000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.20 total); Rutgers +1000 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 4 5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Wolverines are pummeling opponents, which sets up a bizarre line with a spread of 26.5 with a point total of only 45.

With how anemic Rutgers has been offensively, it's clear why the Over/Under is so low. The Knights rank ranking 118th in yards per play (4.72). On the other hand, Michigan’s run defense ranks third nationally (79.75 ypg).

Combine Rutgers's poor offense with the Wolverines defense with the fact that Big Blue has only won its last two meetings by 13 points. And all this is a recipe for a low-scoring game.

PICK: Under 45 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more