College football odds Week 10: How to bet Clemson-Notre Dame
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Clemson-Notre Dame

A Week 10 rivalry game takes place in South Bend between the Clemson Tigers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Tigers come into this one with a perfect 8-0 record and ranked No. 4 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. They are coming off a close win in Week 8 against Syracuse. Expect the Tigers to be sharp coming off a bye last week. 

The Fighting Irish aren't having the best year under first-year head coach Marcus Freeman. With a record of 5-3, the Irish have lost to Ohio State, Marshall, and Stanford. No better way to get back on track than with a win against their undefeated rival, the Tigers.

Who will escape with a win this week in this bitter rivalry?

Here's everything you need to know about Clemson-Notre Dame, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 4 Clemson at Notre Dame (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC)

Point spread: Clemson -3.5 (Clemson favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Notre Dame covers)
Moneyline: Clemson -189 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.33 total); Notre Dame +140 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:30 PM
NBC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
4
Clemson Tigers
CLEM
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
ND

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Clemson is 4-4 against the spread (ATS) and 8-0 straight up (SU) this season. Under coach Dabo Swinney, Clemson is 2-1-1 ATS and 3-1 SU when facing Notre Dame. Also under Dabo, the Tigers are 30-25 ATS and 46-9 SU as road favorites.

Notre Dame is 4-4 ATS and 5-3 SU this season. The Irish are 4-1 ATS and 4-1 SU as home underdogs since 2015. Since 2006, they are 6-7 ATS and 1-12 SU when facing opponents ranked in the top five.

