College Football College football odds Week 10: How to bet Clemson-Notre Dame just in share facebook twitter reddit link

A Week 10 rivalry game takes place in South Bend between the Clemson Tigers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Tigers come into this one with a perfect 8-0 record and ranked No. 4 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. They are coming off a close win in Week 8 against Syracuse. Expect the Tigers to be sharp coming off a bye last week.

The Fighting Irish aren't having the best year under first-year head coach Marcus Freeman. With a record of 5-3, the Irish have lost to Ohio State, Marshall, and Stanford. No better way to get back on track than with a win against their undefeated rival, the Tigers.

Who will escape with a win this week in this bitter rivalry?

Here's everything you need to know about Clemson-Notre Dame, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 4 Clemson at Notre Dame (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC)

Point spread: Clemson -3.5 (Clemson favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Notre Dame covers)

Moneyline: Clemson -189 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.33 total); Notre Dame +140 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Clemson is 4-4 against the spread (ATS) and 8-0 straight up (SU) this season. Under coach Dabo Swinney, Clemson is 2-1-1 ATS and 3-1 SU when facing Notre Dame. Also under Dabo, the Tigers are 30-25 ATS and 46-9 SU as road favorites.

Notre Dame is 4-4 ATS and 5-3 SU this season. The Irish are 4-1 ATS and 4-1 SU as home underdogs since 2015. Since 2006, they are 6-7 ATS and 1-12 SU when facing opponents ranked in the top five.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more