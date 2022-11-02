College Football College football odds Week 10: How to bet Arizona-Utah 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Arizona Wildcats travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Utes in a Week 10 Pac-12 matchup.

The Wildcats come into this one with a record of 3-5 and only one Pac-12 win. Despite their record, the Wildcats have kept some games closer than expected. In Week 9 they lost to USC but were only down by two going into the fourth quarter, before losing by a score of 45-37.

The Utes, who had very high expectations coming into 2022, have been great all year despite two tough losses. Superstar quarterback, Cam Rising was a last-minute scratch last week. Will Cam be able to rise to the occasion and suit up this week?

Here's everything you need to know about Arizona-Utah, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert insight.

Arizona at No. 14 Utah (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, PAC12 Network)

Point spread: Utah -17.5 (Utah favored to win by more than 17.5 points, otherwise Arizona covers)

Moneyline: Utah -769 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.25 total); Arizona +450 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Total scoring over/under: 67.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

As I write this, the statuses of Utah’s key offensive pieces are in question. Quarterback Cam Rising did not play against Washington State on Thursday night. He injured his knee in the Utes thrilling win over USC, warmed up to play against the Cougars, and then pulled himself out. His status is unknown against the Wildcats. The Utes' best offensive weapon, tight end Dalton Kincaid , left the win over the Cougars with a bum shoulder. His status is unknown for Saturday. Utah was down their two main running back contributors — one because of injury and the other was benched. We don't know their statuses for this weekend either.

If Cam Rising does play — with or without Dalton Kincaid — the Over is the play in this game. Arizona ranks 29th in points per drive on offense and 129th on defense. Arizona has a potent passing attack, and Utah has struggled with the passing attacks of UCLA and USC. In losing efforts, Arizona scored 31 against Cal, 39 against Washington and 37 against USC. Utah’s passing defense matches up favorably to Cal and USC. Arizona should have success throwing the ball.

The Wildcats have allowed 49 points three times to Pac-12 opponents and just allowed 45 to USC on Saturday. Utah ranks 11th in the country in points per drive on offense. With Cam Rising, and especially if Dalton Kincaid plays, Utah should score at will against Arizona. I’d play the Over here.

If Cam Rising does not play in this game, which might be a game-time decision, then you have to take the Under. Seems simple enough for the reasons I laid out above. Utah’s offense will attempt to shorten the game by running the ball and playing keep away from the Wildcats offense.

You might need to wait until kickoff or close to it for this wager.

