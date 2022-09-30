College Football College football odds Week 5: How to bet West Virginia-Texas 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The West Virginia Mountaineers hope to maintain their grip on an exclusive club among Big 12 Conference teams when they travel to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

The Mountaineers lead the all-time series 6-5, so West Virginia is the lone active Big 12 school to hold a winning record against Texas.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the West Virginia-Texas game, from the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet):

West Virginia @ Texas (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: Texas -9.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise West Virginia covers)

Moneyline: Texas -345 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); West Virginia +2260 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring over/under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Mountaineers are 3-9 straight up (SU) in their past 12 road games.

The total has gone over in the over/under (O/U) in four of the Mountaineers' past six games.

The Mountaineers are 1-4 against the spread (ATS) in their past five Big 12 Conference games.

Texas has hit the under in the O/U in seven of their past 10 games.

The Longhorns are 3-8 SU in their past 11 games.

The total has gone under in the O/U in four of the Longhorns' past six games against the Mountaineers.

