College Football College football odds: How to bet Oregon vs. Utah, point spread, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 10-2 Oregon Ducks and 9-3 Utah Utes will meet for the second time this season, this time for the Pac-12 Conference championship in Las Vegas and a berth in the Rose Bowl.

Here's everything you need to know about the college football odds for Friday's matchup between the Ducks and Utes — the point spread, moneyline, over/under and experts' picks (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah (8 p.m. ET Friday, ABC)

Point spread: Utah -2.5 (Utah favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Oregon covers)

Moneyline: Utah is -138 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Oregon is +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 58 points scored by both teams combined

The Ducks, then-No. 4 in the country, lost to the then-No. 24 Utes 38-7 on Nov. 20 in Salt Lake City.

"Oregon was a three-point underdog in Salt Lake City two weeks ago and got absolutely pounded 38-7," FOX Sports betting analyst Sam Panayotovich said. "So the same two teams meet on a neutral field, and the line is Utah -2.5? Hmmm. That just doesn't feel right, and I refuse to overreact to one game."

Oregon is seeking its third consecutive Pac-12 championship. The Pac-12 South Division (Utah's division) is 1-9 in Pac-12 title games.

The teams are meeting for the Pac-12 title for the second time. The Ducks won the first matchup 37-15 in the 2019 Pac-12 title game.

The Ducks lead the all-time series 23-11, having won six of the previous 10 games.

Running the ball has been the key for Mario Cristobal's Ducks. Oregon is 18-1 under Cristobal when rushing for at least 200 yards and 11-0 when running for 250 yards.

Running back Travis Dye leads the Ducks with 1,036 rushing yards on 178 attempts (5.8 per carry) with 14 touchdowns.

"Oregon is a run-first offense, ranking second in the country in adjusted line yards," said FOX Sports betting analyst Geoff Schwartz, who was a standout offensive tackle for the Ducks. "The offensive line likes to lean on opponents and uses the run-pass option to give defenses plenty to defend."

With a win Friday, Utah would win 10 games in a season for the fifth time under coach Kyle Whittingham.

The Utes have won or shared the Pac-12 South title three times in the past four seasons.

The Utes are one of six Power Five programs (and the only Pac-12 team) ranked in the top 30 in the FBS in scoring offense and scoring defense.

The Utes lead the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game (218.2). Tavion Thomas has run for 978 yards on 168 carries (5.8 per carry) and 18 touchdowns and TJ Pledger added 651 yards on 92 carries (7.1 per carry) with five touchdowns.

Stats and Trends

The Ducks are 4-0 in Pac-12 title games.

The Ducks are No. 4 in the FBS with a 52.9 third-down conversion percentage.

The Ducks are 6-0 this season when it had the edge in turnovers.

The Utes are 8-1 when leading at halftime this season.

The Utes are 7-0 when outrushing their opponent this season.

The Utes are 8-0 when the game was decided by 10 or more points but 0-3 when decided by seven points or fewer.

FOX Sports' Sam Panayotovich: "The Ducks certainly didn't help themselves with costly penalties and a brutal special teams collapse at the end of the first half, but it's a clean slate this Friday in Las Vegas. Expect Oregon to make the necessary schematic adjustments and play with a purpose after Utah spoiled its chance at the College Football Playoff. I'll bet against the Utes getting the best of Mario Cristobal's bunch a second time."

FOX Sports' Geoff Schwartz: "Does Utah run back the same game plan that helped them win 38-7 or do something else? Oregon will play better because they are a talented, prideful team. Since Utah's early bye week, they've won seven of eight, covering three of four games at home with ease, but only covering two of four on the road. Do we get the same Utah team in Vegas? If we do, Oregon is in for a long game again.

"I expect a renewed effort from Oregon. Look for adjustments made by the Ducks and a third straight Oregon win in the Pac-12 title game."

PICK: Oregon (+2.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.