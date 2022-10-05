College Football
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Ohio State-Michigan State
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Ohio State-Michigan State

13 hours ago

The third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes hit the road for the first time this season as they face the Michigan State Spartans in a Big Ten Conference East Division college football game.

The Buckeyes (2-0 Big Ten, 5-0 overall) lead the all-time series 35-15, winning the past six games against the Spartans (0-2, 2-3).

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Ohio State-Michigan State game, from the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet):

Joel Klatt breaks down his Top 5 college football teams after Week 5.

No. 3 Ohio State @ Michigan State (4 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Ohio State -26.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 26.5 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)
Moneyline: Ohio State -10000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Michigan State +1600 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Total scoring over/under: 64 points scored by both teams combined

RELATED: All you need to know for Big Noon Kickoff

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Buckeyes are 2-2-1 against the spread (ATS) and 5-0 straight up (SU) this season.

OSU has hit the Over in the Over/Under (O/U) three times in five games this season.

The Buckeyes are 6-2 ATS and 7-1 SU against the Spartans since 2014

MSU is 2-3 ATS and SU this season.

The Spartans have hit the Under in the O/U four times in five games this season.

The Spartans are 4-6 ATS and SU as a home underdog since 2018.

