College Football College football odds Week 6: How to bet Ohio State-Michigan State 13 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes hit the road for the first time this season as they face the Michigan State Spartans in a Big Ten Conference East Division college football game.

The Buckeyes (2-0 Big Ten, 5-0 overall) lead the all-time series 35-15, winning the past six games against the Spartans (0-2, 2-3).

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Ohio State-Michigan State game, from the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet):

Joel Klatt's Week 6 Top 5: Why Ohio State is No. 1, Alabama & Georgia | Joel Klatt Show Joel Klatt breaks down his Top 5 college football teams after Week 5.

No. 3 Ohio State @ Michigan State (4 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Ohio State -26.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 26.5 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -10000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Michigan State +1600 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Total scoring over/under: 64 points scored by both teams combined

RELATED: All you need to know for Big Noon Kickoff

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Buckeyes are 2-2-1 against the spread (ATS) and 5-0 straight up (SU) this season.

OSU has hit the Over in the Over/Under (O/U) three times in five games this season.

The Buckeyes are 6-2 ATS and 7-1 SU against the Spartans since 2014

MSU is 2-3 ATS and SU this season.

The Spartans have hit the Under in the O/U four times in five games this season.

The Spartans are 4-6 ATS and SU as a home underdog since 2018.

Are you ready for some college football? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today !

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more