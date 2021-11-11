College Football College football odds: How to bet North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh, point spread, more 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

No. 21 Pittsburgh goes for back-to-back wins as the Panthers host North Carolina Thursday night.

Here's everything you need to know about the college football odds for Thursday night's matchup between the Panthers and the Tar Heels — the point spread, moneyline, over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

North Carolina @ No. 21 Pittsburgh (7:30 p.m. ET Thursday, ESPN)

Point spread: Pittsburgh -7 (Pittsburgh favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise North Carolina covers)

Moneyline: Pittsburgh -225 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total), North Carolina +190 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $29.00 total)

Total scoring over/under: 71.5 points scored by both teams combined

North Carolina comes into this matchup as the underdog, but they'll be riding a high after defeating Wake Forest last week in a spectacular, 58-55 comeback win. The Tar Heels' offense has been explosive this year as they've scored at least 35 points in every game except for in their 17-10 loss to Virginia Tech at the beginning of the season. Powder blue's huge weapon on offense is wide receiver Josh Downs who has 1,014 yards this season and eight touchdowns.

The matchup tonight against the Panthers will make the third consecutive ranked team the 5-4 Tar Heels have played.

On the other hand, Pittsburgh ranks fourth in total yards per game averaging 520.5. The Panthers can thank wide receiver Jordan Addison for much of their offensive success. He has 986 yards on the season with 11 touchdowns and 54 receptions.

And while Pitt's 7-2 record looks great on paper, they haven't played a ranked team all season.

For both of these teams, their defenses pale in comparison to their offenses. Pitt's defense ranks 48th in the country giving up an average of 368.1 yards per game. Carolina's defense fares even worse, ranked 88th in that same category, giving up an average of 421.4.

Stats and Trends

UNC leads this series between Pitt 10-4.

Pittsburgh gains 541 yards per game.

The Panthers are 7-2 against the spread (ATS) this season.

North Carolina has four wins ATS this season.

The Tar Heels average 489.9 yards per game.

So which team is the better bet in this ACC Coastal matchup? For that, we turn to Fox Sports analyst Geoff Schwartz.

Pick via FOX Sports' Geoff Schwartz: "I'll take the home Panthers laying the points in a matchup of two high-scoring offenses.

"The deciding factor in this matchup is between the defenses, where Pittsburgh is just that much better. Pittsburgh ranks 24th in defensive success rate, and North Carolina ranks 88th in that category.

"Add in the fact North Carolina is coming into this game off an upset loss, and this game feels like a Pittsburgh 55-45 win.

"You will be sweating this bet until the end, but it will cash."

PICK: Pittsburgh (-7 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 7 points

