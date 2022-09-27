College Football
College football odds Week 5: How to bet Georgia-Missouri, pick
The Missouri Tigers look to snap a losing streak against the Georgia Bulldogs when the defending national champions visit on Saturday in an SEC East Division contest.

The top-ranked Bulldogs (1-0 conference, 4-0 overall), coming off a 39-22 win over Kent State, have won eight in a row over the Tigers (0-1, 2-2).

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Georgia-Missouri game, from the point spread, moneyline, and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet):

No. 1 Georgia @ Missouri (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, SEC Network)

Point spread: Georgia -28 (Georgia favored to win by more than 28 points, otherwise Missouri covers)
Moneyline: Georgia -5000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.20 total); Missouri +1200 underdor to win (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Total scoring over/under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Bulldogs are 4-2 against the spread (ATS) in their past six games.

The scoring total has gone under in the over/under (O/U) in the Bulldogs' past six games.

The Bulldogs have won eight in a row over the Tigers but are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games against Missouri.

The Tigers are 6-14 ATS in their past 20 games.

The scoring total has gone under in the O/U in six of the Tigers' past seven games.

The scoring total has gone over in the O/U in four of the Tigers' past six games against the Bulldogs.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Bulldogs had been lining our pockets for eight straight games with first-half covers until they took their eyes off the prize and failed to cover both the first half and full game last week against Kent State. Nothing lasts forever. 

Will the Bulldogs be juiced up to go on the road and face a Missouri team that should have beaten Auburn in overtime, if not for a fumble at the goal line? We’re talking about a Missouri team that scored 12 points in a bad loss to Kansas State and 14 against middling Auburn. 

Can they keep up with Georgia? Let’s go back to the first half well as Kirby Smart rights the ship after an uninspiring performance last week.

PICK: Georgia -17 first half (110 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $19.09 total) to lead by 17 or more points at halftime 

