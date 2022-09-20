College Football
College football odds Week 4: How to bet Arkansas-Texas A&M, pick
A pair of ranked teams square off Saturday when the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) play at the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) in College Station, Texas.

The Razorbacks hold a 42-33-3 edge over the Aggies in the all-time series, but Texas A&M has won nine of the past 10 games between the SEC West Division schools.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Razorbacks-Aggies game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and an expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Texas A&M vs. Miami: What we learned from both teams in Week 3 | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt reacts to the Texas A&M Aggies' 17-9 win.

No. 10 Arkansas @ No. 23 Texas A&M (7 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Texas A&M -2 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Arkansas covers)
Moneyline: Texas A&M -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Arkansas +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

The Razorbacks are 2-1 against the spread (ATS) this season. They are 3-0 in the over in the over/under (O/U) this season. All three of the Razorbacks' games this season have ended up with a higher combined score than Saturday’s total of 48 points.

The Aggies are 1-2 ATS this season and 1-2 in the over in the O/U this season. None of the Aggies' games this season have ended up with a higher combined score than Saturday’s total of 48 points.

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Aggies didn’t look good in a 17-9 win over Miami Saturday night at home and now face another top team in the undefeated Razorbacks. This will be a step up in competition for them.

Arkansas was clearly looking ahead to this matchup last week as it struggled all afternoon with Missouri State, a 38-27 non-cover win.

The Razorbacks have the toughest four-game stretch in college football, beginning with Texas A&M, then a home game against Alabama, followed by trips to Mississippi State and BYU. It's something to watch, but I still like them in this spot.

While the Aggies will be out for revenge after last year’s loss to the Razorbacks, I’m gonna side with the better QB here and back KJ Jefferson (six TD passes, three TD rushes). 

I’ll wait for the +3 or grab Arkansas on the ML.

PICK: Arkansas moneyline (+105 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $20.50 total) to win outright

