College Football College football odds Week 2: How to bet Arkansas State-Ohio State 10 hours ago

The Red Wolves are hoping for a full moon Friday night!

Arkansas State University travels to Ohio in Week 2 of the college football season to square off against the Ohio State University at 12 p.m. ET Saturday in Columbus.

The Red Wolves cruised to a 58-3 victory in their Week 1 matchup against Grambling State of the FCS. Quarterback James Blackman, running back Johnnie Lang and wide receiver Champ Flemings dominated on the field as Arkansas State held the Tigers to just 102 total yards, nine first downs and a field goal. This week's matchup will be a LOT tougher.

Meanwhile, the Ohio State University survived a defensive battle with Notre Dame in Week 1. Quarterback C.J. Stroud needed the first half to get warmed up, but luckily the Buckeyes’ running back tandem of TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams carried more than their share on the ground. Ohio State is looking forward to a much easier game this weekend.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between the Red Wolves and Buckeyes from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Arkansas State @ Ohio State (12 p.m. ET Saturday, Big Ten Network)

Point spread: Ohio State -43.5 to win (Ohio State favored to win by more than 43.5 points, otherwise Arkansas State covers)

Moneyline: N/A

Total scoring over/under: 68.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via betting analyst Sam Panayotovich:



These "name your score" games are always tricky because there’s a chance the dominant team pulls its starters in the second half and lets off the gas pedal.

Ohio State only scored 21 points on a stingy Irish defense last week, and it was clear that Marcus Freeman wanted to muck things up and make it a battle for field position. The Buckeyes won’t have a problem lighting up the scoreboard this weekend, and it’s very likely they score seven touchdowns or more.

After facing Notre Dame, Arkansas State will feel like a community college.

PICK: Ohio State (-44 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 44 points

