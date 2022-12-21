College Football
Kansas vs. Arkansas best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

Kansas vs. Arkansas best bet, odds and how to bet

21 mins ago

The Kansas Jayhawks are taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, TN. 

After starting the season 5-0, the Jayhawks lost to TCU and lost starting quarterback Jalon Daniels, which derailed their season. They finished the regular season with a 6-6 record. 

Arkansas also started the season 3-0 but lost to Alabama and LSU, which knocked them off course. The Razorbacks also ended their regular season with a 6-6 overall record.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Kansas and Arkansas, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Read RJ Young's full list of 2022-23 bowl game predictions and odds

Kansas vs. Arkansas (5:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 28, ESPN)

Point spread: Arkansas -3 (Arkansas favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Kansas covers)
Moneyline: Arkansas -154 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Kansas +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 68.5 points scored by both teams combined

Wed 10:30 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Kansas Jayhawks
KAN
Arkansas Razorbacks
ARK

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young:

The Jayhawks will walk into the Liberty Bowl mostly healthy. Arkansas comes into this contest with a lame-duck defensive coordinator in new UNLV coach Barry Odom and without two of its best players on defense in linebackers Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders.

PICK: Kansas (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!


 

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
2023 National Signing Day Tracker: Oregon lands Uiagalelei, flips several others
College Football

2023 National Signing Day Tracker: Oregon lands Uiagalelei, flips several others

28 mins ago
Coastal Carolina-East Carolina best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

Coastal Carolina-East Carolina best bet, odds and how to bet

1 hour ago
Memphis vs. Utah State best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

Memphis vs. Utah State best bet, odds and how to bet

2 hours ago
2022-23 College football bowl predictions, odds, results for every postseason game
College Football

2022-23 College football bowl predictions, odds, results for every postseason game

15 hours ago
College football national signing day: Key movers, potential surprises
College Football

College football national signing day: Key movers, potential surprises

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes