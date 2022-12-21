College Football Kansas vs. Arkansas best bet, odds and how to bet 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Kansas Jayhawks are taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, TN.

After starting the season 5-0, the Jayhawks lost to TCU and lost starting quarterback Jalon Daniels, which derailed their season. They finished the regular season with a 6-6 record.

Arkansas also started the season 3-0 but lost to Alabama and LSU, which knocked them off course. The Razorbacks also ended their regular season with a 6-6 overall record.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Kansas and Arkansas, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Kansas vs. Arkansas (5:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 28, ESPN)

Point spread: Arkansas -3 (Arkansas favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Kansas covers)

Moneyline: Arkansas -154 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Kansas +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 68.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young :

The Jayhawks will walk into the Liberty Bowl mostly healthy. Arkansas comes into this contest with a lame-duck defensive coordinator in new UNLV coach Barry Odom and without two of its best players on defense in linebackers Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders .

PICK: Kansas (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

