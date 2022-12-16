College Football Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central best bet, odds and how to bet 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Jackson State Tigers will face off against the North Carolina Central Eagles in the Celebration Bowl.

Coached by NFL legend Deion Sanders, Jackson State posted a perfect 12-0 record this season. The Tigers' last game was their 43-24 victory over Southern to capture the SWAC title.

NC Central comes into this matchup with a 9-2 resume and on the heels of a four-game winning streak to close the regular season. Central's two losses came to Campbell and to South Carolina State.

Which squad gets one more W in the win column to close out the college football season — Deion's Tigers or the NCCU Eagles?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Jackson State and NCCU, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Jackson State vs. NCCU (Noon ET Saturday, Dec. 17, ABC)

Point spread: Jackson State -14 (Jackson State favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise NCCU covers)

Moneyline: Jackson State -667 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); NCCU +425 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young :

This will be a stress test for the JSU Tigers whose coach Deion Sanders has already begun building his program at Colorado . However, NC Central got trounced by 30 by Campbell .

Campbell is a common foe for the Eagles and the Tigers, and the Tigers defeated Campbell by just a score.

JSU lost this game last year and its chance to claim the Black College Football National Championship outright.

The point spread of 14 is a big number. Take the points.

PICK: NC Central (+14 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 14 points (or win outright)

