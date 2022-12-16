College Football
Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central best bet, odds and how to bet

1 hour ago

The Jackson State Tigers will face off against the North Carolina Central Eagles in the Celebration Bowl.

Coached by NFL legend Deion Sanders, Jackson State posted a perfect 12-0 record this season. The Tigers' last game was their 43-24 victory over Southern to capture the SWAC title. 

NC Central comes into this matchup with a 9-2 resume and on the heels of a four-game winning streak to close the regular season. Central's two losses came to Campbell and to South Carolina State.

Which squad gets one more W in the win column to close out the college football season — Deion's Tigers or the NCCU Eagles?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Jackson State and NCCU, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Read RJ Young's full list of 2022-23 bowl game predictions and odds

Jackson State vs. NCCU (Noon ET Saturday, Dec. 17, ABC)

Point spread: Jackson State -14 (Jackson State favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise NCCU covers)
Moneyline: Jackson State -667 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); NCCU +425 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 5:00 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Jackson State Tigers
JACKSN
North Carolina Central Eagles
NCCU

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young:

This will be a stress test for the JSU Tigers whose coach Deion Sanders has already begun building his program at Colorado. However, NC Central got trounced by 30 by Campbell

Campbell is a common foe for the Eagles and the Tigers, and the Tigers defeated Campbell by just a score.

JSU lost this game last year and its chance to claim the Black College Football National Championship outright. 

The point spread of 14 is a big number. Take the points.

PICK: NC Central (+14 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 14 points (or win outright)

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Liberty vs. Toledo best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

Liberty vs. Toledo best bet, odds and how to bet

9 mins ago
SMU vs. BYU best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

SMU vs. BYU best bet, odds and how to bet

15 mins ago
North Texas vs. Boise State best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

North Texas vs. Boise State best bet, odds and how to bet

1 hour ago
Florida vs. Oregon State best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

Florida vs. Oregon State best bet, odds and how to bet

1 hour ago
College football transfer portal tracker: Michigan adds another impact transfer
College Football

College football transfer portal tracker: Michigan adds another impact transfer

18 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes