College football national championship odds: Week 1 lines

Week 1 of college football season gets started with 20 games featuring Top 25 teams – but only four squads will make their way to the College Football Playoff, and only one will win it all.

As college football kicks off in earnest this week, here are the college football national championship odds for the 10 teams most likely to claim the crown, according to FOX Bet's national title futures odds. Check back each week to see how the lines have moved.

10. Wisconsin, USC, Oregon – all +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Oregon claimed the Pac-12 championship in a wild season affected by COVID-19 in 2020, but it was USC that finished with the best record in the regular season in the conference at 5-1. If one or the other can make it to the playoff, perhaps there's a chance they could shock the world and go all the way.

As for the Badgers? They'll have a better sense of where they stand after a Saturday matchup with Penn State (12 p.m. ET, FOX).

9. Texas A&M – +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher officially signed a 10-year extension this week. But when it comes to the near future, A&M's sights are likely set on Alabama, as the two teams will square off in early October.

8. Florida – +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

The Gators are the only team in SEC history to win national championships in college football, men's basketball and baseball, but Florida hasn't been to a college football national championship game since they won it all in 2008. At 40-to-1, you're getting quite a return on your money if you want to bet the Gators can get back to the promised land in 2021.

7. Iowa State – +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Five years ago, the Cyclones had lost their 37th game in four seasons. Last year, Iowa State was driving to knock off Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship before ultimately falling short.

This is a team that's made great strides in a relatively short period of time. Reaching the playoff (and, perhaps, the national title game) is the next step.

6. LSU – +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Before the TIgers can think national title, they'll have to get past a game Bruins squad this weekend. While UCLA is unranked, No. 16 LSU is only a 3.5-point favorite at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

5. Georgia – +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

If the Bulldogs can knock off Clemson as slight underdogs this weekend, they very well could start to build momentum toward a national championship run.

Our Clay Travis and Cousin Sal broke down Georgia's prospects this year:

4. Oklahoma – +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

The Sooners have the preseason favorite to win the Heisman Trophy in Spencer Rattler at QB. The question is whether Oklahoma can ride all that talent to its first national championship appearance since 2008 (against those aforementioned Gators).

3. Ohio State – +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

We'll let our RJ Young explain Ohio State's dominance in its conference, which likely translates to a very, very good shot the Buckeyes can win the national title:

2. Clemson – +375 (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)

No Trevor? No problem for Dabo Swinney & Co., who hand signal-calling duties over to D.J. Uiagalelei.

At +600 to win the Heisman Trophy, Uiagalelei is second to only Oklahoma's Rattler as most likely to win college football's most prestigious individual award. And according to the Week 1 odds, he has Clemson in a great position to win another national title, too.

1. Alabama – +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

You know the Crimson Tide will be right in the thick of things every season. The only question is just how likely Alabama is to win it all.

A line of +260 implies approximately a 28% chance that Nick Saban's squad wins the national championship. So if you think Alabama is even more likely than that to win it all, this is the bet for you.

