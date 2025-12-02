College Football
College Football: 6 Flavors, 2 Teams Revealed for 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl
College Football

College Football: 6 Flavors, 2 Teams Revealed for 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl

Published Dec. 2, 2025 11:22 a.m. ET

The latest College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday night, but a more important announcement was made on Tuesday morning.

And that announcement is the unveiling of the six flavored Pop-Tarts that will be present for the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl. Furthermore, the six Pop-Tarts will be split up into two teams.

Teams

Team Sprinkles

  • Protein Slammin' Strawberry (Team Captain)
  • Frosted Cookies & Creme
  • Frosted Cherry

Team Swirls

  • Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (Team Captain)
  • Frosted Wild Berry
  • Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae

The winning team gets to pick the Pop-Tart it will consume. But wait, there's more.

There will be a Mascot Cam during the game on the Pop-Tarts Bowl TikTok account.

"Pop-Tarts fans can't get enough of the playful, unexpected energy we bring to college football. Expanding from three to six Edible Mascots isn't just about upping the fun with more antics – it's also about bringing flavor to the forefront by showcasing all the fan-favorite varieties we have to offer," Vice President of Marketing for Pop-Tarts Leslie Serro said in a statement. "And since no Pop-Tarts Bowl is complete without a Crazy Good twist, we're debuting a buff protein mascot and a Mascot Cam to make this year's game unforgettable."

These dudes have been getting around lately.

In August, the "Frosted Wild Berry" and "Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae" mascots – which were among the Pop-Tarts that weren't eaten at last season's Pop-Tarts Bowl – traveled to Ireland for the opening game of the 2025 college football season between Iowa State and Kansas State, the "Aer Lingus College Football Classic." Meanwhile, Pop-Tarts was made the official partner of the "Aer Lingus College Football Classic," the annual opening game in the college football season.

The "Pop-Tarts Bowl" used to be the "Cheez-It Bowl," which was rebranded as the former for the 2023 season. The matchup is made up of the highest ranked team in the ACCNotre Dame qualifies as an ACC team for this bowl game – that doesn't make the College Football Playoff and the second-highest ranked team in the Big 12 that doesn't make the College Football Playoff. In last year's edition of the "Pop-Tarts Bowl," No. 18 Iowa State defeated No. 12 Miami, 42-41.

The 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl is on Dec. 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Orlando, Florida.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes