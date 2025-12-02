College Football: 6 Flavors, 2 Teams Revealed for 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl

The latest College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday night, but a more important announcement was made on Tuesday morning.

And that announcement is the unveiling of the six flavored Pop-Tarts that will be present for the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl. Furthermore, the six Pop-Tarts will be split up into two teams.

Teams

Team Sprinkles

Protein Slammin' Strawberry (Team Captain)

Frosted Cookies & Creme

Frosted Cherry

Team Swirls

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (Team Captain)

Frosted Wild Berry

Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae

The winning team gets to pick the Pop-Tart it will consume. But wait, there's more.

There will be a Mascot Cam during the game on the Pop-Tarts Bowl TikTok account.

"Pop-Tarts fans can't get enough of the playful, unexpected energy we bring to college football. Expanding from three to six Edible Mascots isn't just about upping the fun with more antics – it's also about bringing flavor to the forefront by showcasing all the fan-favorite varieties we have to offer," Vice President of Marketing for Pop-Tarts Leslie Serro said in a statement. "And since no Pop-Tarts Bowl is complete without a Crazy Good twist, we're debuting a buff protein mascot and a Mascot Cam to make this year's game unforgettable."

These dudes have been getting around lately.

In August, the "Frosted Wild Berry" and "Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae" mascots – which were among the Pop-Tarts that weren't eaten at last season's Pop-Tarts Bowl – traveled to Ireland for the opening game of the 2025 college football season between Iowa State and Kansas State, the "Aer Lingus College Football Classic." Meanwhile, Pop-Tarts was made the official partner of the "Aer Lingus College Football Classic," the annual opening game in the college football season.

The "Pop-Tarts Bowl" used to be the "Cheez-It Bowl," which was rebranded as the former for the 2023 season. The matchup is made up of the highest ranked team in the ACC – Notre Dame qualifies as an ACC team for this bowl game – that doesn't make the College Football Playoff and the second-highest ranked team in the Big 12 that doesn't make the College Football Playoff. In last year's edition of the "Pop-Tarts Bowl," No. 18 Iowa State defeated No. 12 Miami, 42-41.

The 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl is on Dec. 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Orlando, Florida.

