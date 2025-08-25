College Football Colin Cowherd Declares Big Ten Supremacy: 'It’s All Big Ten Now' Updated Aug. 25, 2025 6:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Colin Cowherd isn’t merely suggesting the Big Ten is gaining ground on the SEC in the race for college football supremacy — he’s declaring that the race is over.

Appearing on the most recent episode of "The Joel Klatt Show," Cowherd delivered a series of bold statements that painted a dominant picture of Big Ten football heading into the 2025 season, beginning with Penn State.

"The best backfield in the Big Ten — and it’s not particularly close — is Penn State," Cowherd said. "The best offensive line in the country — I don’t think it’s particularly close — is Penn State."

It’s a statement backed up by production. The Nittany Lions return a backfield featuring two 1,000-yard rushers in Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, who combined for 2,207 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2024. Singleton averaged 6.4 yards per carry last season — the highest among returning Big Ten backs — while Allen added 5.0 yards per tote.

That duo will run behind a veteran offensive line that returns four starters from one of the conference’s top units. Leading the way is left guard Olaivavega Ioane, who started every game in 2024 and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors.

After highlighting the Nittany Lions’ dominance in the trenches and the backfield, Cowherd shifted focus to individual star power. He stated that Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith is the best pure player in college football and Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs is the top defensive back in the country.

As for quarterback? That’s still a mystery. "It could be Clemson’s Cade Klubnik," Cowherd said. "It could also be Arch Manning or Drew Allar." But even with that position up in the air, Cowherd’s message was unmistakable: the Big Ten is no longer in the SEC’s shadow.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws the ball during the first half of a game between Ohio State and Penn State. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"O-line, backfield, player — it's all Big Ten now," Cowherd said. And when it comes to Penn State, he believes the offense is so stacked that "they may have five guys go in the first 28 or 45 picks" of the NFL Draft."

Cowherd's comments echo a growing sentiment around the sport: the Big Ten isn’t just deep — it’s elite. With multiple programs boasting first-round talent, dominant position units, and dynamic skill players, the balance of power in college football may finally be shifting away from the SEC.

