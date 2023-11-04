College Football
Clemson's Will Shipley won’t play vs. Notre Dame after hard hit at NC State
Clemson's Will Shipley won’t play vs. Notre Dame after hard hit at NC State

Updated Nov. 4, 2023 11:39 a.m. ET

Clemson will be without leading rusher Will Shipley against No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday.

Shipley took a hard hit where his head snapped forward right before halftime in a loss at North Carolina State last week. He spent several moments on the turf before getting to the sidelines under his own power.

Shipley was in the concussion protocol. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Shipley had made some progress all week, but apparently not enough for him to play against the Fighting Irish.

Shipley is a 5-foot-11, 210-pound junior who rushed for 515 yards and three touchdowns this season. A year ago, Shipley became the first player in ACC history to be named to the league’s first team as a runner, specialist and all-purpose player.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

