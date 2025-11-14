College Football
Clemson Upsets No. 19 Louisville Despite Botched Punt Snap, Goal-Line Stand
Published Nov. 14, 2025 11:55 p.m. ET

Clemson running back Adam Randall ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns, and the Tigers overcame Louisville's goal-line stand and a botched punt snap to sneak out with a 20-19 victory over the No. 19 Cardinals on Friday night.

The Tigers (5-5, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) went ahead on Randall's 1-yard touchdown run with 7:16 left. It was the second fourth-and-goal play at the 1-yard line for the Tigers in the final period, with the Cardinals (7-3, 4-3) stuffing them four minutes earlier.

Cooper Ranvier, who missed an extra point in the second quarter, went wide left on a 50-yard field goal on Louisville’s next drive, but a low snap to Clemson punter Jack Smith gave the Cardinals the ball at the Tigers 23-yard line with 2:29 left.

However, a false start and an unsportsmanlike conduct flag pushed Louisville back, and kicker Nick Keller missed a 46-yarder with 1:33 remaining.

The Tigers won despite converting just one of 13 third-down plays and giving up 385 yards to the Cardinals. Quarterback Cade Klubnik was 22 of 34 for 187 yards.

Keyjuan Brown ran for 135 yards on 15 carries for Louisville and Miller Moss completed 19 of 27 passes for 212 yards. Receiver Caullin Lacy caught four passes for 60 yards and threw for a touchdown pass.

Takeaways

Clemson: The Tigers tried to give the game away, but the win gives them a chance to be bowl eligible with a victory in one of their two final games to extend their 20-year streak.

Louisville: Penalties and turnovers finally killed any chance the Cardinals had for a spot in the ACC title game or the playoffs. The Cardinals committed 10 penalties for 98 yards, and Duke Watson's fumble at the Louisville 25 set up Randall’s first score.

Up next

Clemson returns home to face Furman on Nov. 22.

Louisville heads to Dallas on Nov. 22 to face SMU.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

