Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Top 10 College Football Rankings: Week 5 Edition

There wasn't a lot of movement in my top 10 rankings this week, as most teams were off, but we did move a couple of teams around.

The season really starts getting fun this coming week. Let's get into it:

The Buckeyes hit the road for the first time this season, and it’s not the easiest of trips—especially for a young QB. I can think back to 2000 when a young Ken Dorsey lost his first road start at Washington despite having the best team in the country around him. Will Julian Sayin and the Buckeyes have a better fate Saturday afternoon as a 9.5-point favorite?

Miami’s win over Florida Saturday night had a vintage Alabama or Georgia feel to it. We’re better than you up front on both sides of the ball, we’re just going to run the ball until you stop it—which you won’t—and you can't block us either. The Canes have a perfectly timed week off before a trip to Tallahassee, and a likely top 10 battle with FSU where it just might feel like old times.

The Bulldogs host Alabama after both enjoyed an off week. Jalen Milroe and Ryan Williams shredded the Bulldogs defense last season and the back seven appeared quite vulnerable in the win at Tennessee. We do know the Dawgs will be a tough out though, as the offense made big play after big play and answered a lot of questions.

Oregon started surprisingly slow in the Civil War but were never threatened by the Beavers. I can’t wait for the game with Penn State Saturday night, as we’re going to learn a lot about QB Dante Moore in an environment that's as tough as there is. The defense better get ready to stop the run in Happy Valley. A win here and the Ducks can start thinking of 12-0 along with a repeat trip to the Big Ten Championship Game.

Did the Sooners get help from the officials in the win over Auburn? Absolutely. But let's not ignore the play of OU’s defense here. Brent Venables' squad gets a breather vs. Kent State next week before the Red River matchup with Texas on October 11th. This feels like a spot where they can get John Mateer and his 141 pass attempts and 43 carries a bit of rest.

The Tiger blew out an FCS foe but we’re really going to have to examine the other results—notably Clemson and even Florida. Those wins still matter, but it's clear Clemson is a bad team and the way Miami manhandled Florida with the run game should be considered when ranking Brian Kelly's team. His bunch still has national title potential but will get a test in Oxford on Saturday from Lane Kiffin’s offense.

Another team which enjoyed an off week after a big win, the Aggies will get an angry and beat up Auburn team at Kyle Field on Saturday. The question is whether or not the Tigers will be able to do anything about Marcel Reed and the Aggies offense.

The Longhorns did what you should do against Sam Houston State. But at least Arch Manning got some confidence entering the off week before heading to Gainesville and a salty Florida defense—that is, if the Gators have any flight left, as well as any healthy bodies.

We didn't really learn anything about Florida State this past week as they routed the worst team in FBS. A Friday night trip to spooky Charlottesville and a dangerous UVA offense awaits them.

Here we go. The Nittany Lions 2025 season begins this week. Right or wrong, fair or unfairly, the narrative surrounding Penn State focuses on two games—Oregon and Ohio State. Get your popcorn ready.

