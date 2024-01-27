Chargers' Jim Harbaugh pushed for Michigan to hire Sherrone Moore
Michigan is giving Sherrone Moore a shot, hoping he can sustain at least some of the success coach Jim Harbaugh had toward the end of his nine-season run with college football's winningest program.
"Jim talked effusively about Sherrone before the season, after the season and in our conversation on Wednesday and really gave me the insight [on] why he was our choice," athletic director Warde Manuel said Saturday at Moore's introductory news conference.
Michigan hired Moore on Friday to replace coach Harbaugh and give the 37-year-old offensive coordinator an opportunity to lead the defending national champions.
"The prize we got, but we’re hungry for more," he said.
The move was made two days after Harbaugh bolted to lead the Los Angeles Chargers with a five-year deal that gives him another chance to chase a Super Bowl title.
Moore’s contract is for five years, with a starting annual salary of $5.5 million, guaranteed annual raises and several bonuses for accomplishments such as conference championships ($500,000), College Football Playoff appearances ($200,000) and national championships ($1 million).
Moore is a first-time head coach — at least formally.
Michigan went 4-0, including wins over Ohio State and Penn State, while Moore was filling in for Harbaugh as he served two separate suspensions for potential NCAA rules violations during the 2023 season.
Moore becomes the first Black head coach in the history of Michigan football.
"It's time," said longtime Wolverines assistant coach and staffer Fred Jackson, who is Black.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
