College Football CFP championship game odds: TCU vs. Georgia best bets 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Are you ready to bet on the College Football Playoff National Championship?

The Georgia Bulldogs are currently a 12.5-point favorite over the TCU Horned Frogs at FOX Bet, with the total set at 62.5 points.

Oddsmakers are essentially giving Georgia an 80% chance to win the game, so TCU’s price to win outright is rather juicy. A $100 moneyline bet on the Frogs at +280 — their current odds on FOX Bet — would have a total payout of $380.

Let’s get you set with my favorite plays for Monday night, with odds via FOX Bet.

TCU vs. Georgia - David vs. Goliath? FOX Sports’ RJ Young previews the National Championship game between TCU and Georgia.

TCU 1Q Under 5.5 points (-105 at FOX Bet)

I’m shorting the Frogs offense in the first quarter.

It’s almost impossible to run the ball on Georgia — The Bulldogs allow just 77 rushing yards per game — and I expect TCU quarterback Max Duggan to struggle early against disguised coverages from Kirby Smart’s "spread" defense.

Sure, Ohio State scored a first-quarter touchdown in the national semifinal, but the Buckeyes had the potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft at quarterback and three wide receivers that will also play on Sundays. TCU’s attack is not that loaded with that type of talent, and it will take time for the Horned Frogs to reach the end zone.

A goose egg or field goal will do the trick.

Will Max Duggan lead the TCU offense to victory? Joel Klatt breaks down the keys to the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs offense defeating the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs' aggressive defense.

Brock Bowers anytime TD (-105 at FOX Bet)

Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games.

Bowers is Georgia’s leading touchdown catcher this season, with six scores in 14 games. That is not a high number by any means, but I’ll take advantage of his relatively low-scoring production and drink a little juice on the national stage.

The 6-foot-4 tight end from Napa, Calif., is outstanding in the open field, and boy, does he have a knack for finding creases in the defense. And assuming Georgia establishes the run early and often, play-action opportunities for quarterback Stetson Bennett will be plentiful.

Other sportsbooks have Bowers at -125 and -150 to score an anytime touchdown, so let’s take advantage of this generous price at FOX Bet.

Can Brock Bowers and Georgia's offense over power TCU's defense? Joel Klatt breaks down the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs offense going up against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defense in the National Championship.

Georgia -12.5 (-110 at FOX Bet)

Let me start by admitting that I bet against TCU in last week's CFP semifinal versus Michigan.

I still can’t believe Jim Harbaugh called the "Philly Special" at the TCU two-yard line after Michigan bullied its way down the field on the opening drive. That decision unraveled the Wolverines’ early game plan, and they never really recovered until the second half.

Obviously, the Frogs deserve all the credit in the world – and then some – for reaching this point. But the buck stops here.

Georgia’s combination of skill and speed will be too much for TCU to handle for four quarters. This is an experienced bunch that is loaded with NFL talent all over the field. Also, let us not underestimate how TCU had basically everything go its way against Michigan, and the Frogs barely escaped.

This game gives me serious 2013 national title game vibes when Alabama shut out Notre Dame in the first half en route to a 42-14 stomping.

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.

Top gambling stories at FOX Sports

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more