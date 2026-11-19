CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 12 Games, Including Ohio State-Nebraska, Georgia-South Carolina
Spots in conference championships and the College Football Playoff are on the line in Week 12.
The slate starts in East Lansing on Friday night, where No. 13 Oregon looks to keep its CFP hopes alive against Michigan State on FOX.
On Saturday, No. 14 Ohio State travels to Nebraska for "Big Noon Kickoff", looking to avoid losing four games in a season for the first time since 2011. Then, in the afternoon, No. 4 UCLA puts its undefeated record on the line against a struggling Michigan team in Ann Arbor. Can coach Kyle Whittingham get a win that might save his job, or will the Bob Chesney train keep rolling?
Things should get loud in Knoxville, where No. 9 Tennessee fans will welcome back former head coach Lane Kiffin. Can Kiffin and LSU bounce back from last week’s heartbreaking loss to No. 5 Texas in another hostile environment?
Elsewhere, No. 12 Texas Tech and Baylor meet in a game with major Big 12 title and CFP implications, while No. 21 South Carolina looks to shake off a blowout loss to Arkansas with an upset of No. 1 Georgia at home.
Here are our expert picks for the Week 12 college football slate.
2026 College Football Expert Picks Week 12
The morning kicks off with No. 14 Ohio State traveling to Nebraska (noon ET on FOX). Later, a spot Big 12 team is fighting for a spot in the conference title game and CFP when No. 12 Texas Tech goes to Baylor (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX). Later, No. 1 Georgia will try to remain the top-ranked team for a third straight week when it faces No. 21 South Carolina (7:30 p.m. ET)
-
Ohio State's College Football Playoff Hopes Revived By No. 14 Committee Ranking
Inside Curt Cignetti's College Football Playoff Declaration
Joel Klatt Carves Up CFP Committee: 'The Worst Playoff Committee' We've Ever Had
-
Can Kiffin Survive Neyland Return? UCLA Improves To 11-0? Klatt's Week 12 Picks
How The 24-Team CFP Could Change College Football's Coaching Carousel
Ahead Of Schedule! James Madison Leaving Sun Belt For American Conference In 2027
-
Klatt’s CFP Takeaways: Alabama At No. 3 Is ‘Absurd,’ Big Ten Teams Are Lurking
CFB Week 12 Betting Report: 'UCLA Is Not Perceived As A No. 4 Team'
Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Michigan To Struggle; Vols To Cover