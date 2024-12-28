College Football
BYU stymies Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter in Alamo Bowl victory over Colorado
Published Dec. 28, 2024

L.J. Martin rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns, Jake Retzlaff passed for 151 yards, and BYU beat Colorado 36-14 in the Alamo Bowl on Saturday night.

BYU (11-2, No. 17 CFP) scored in every quarter in rolling to its second straight bowl victory and third in its past four appearances after failing to advance last season.

Colorado (9-4, No. 23 CFP) was held to 210 total yards with only 2 net yards rushing. The Buffaloes had 90 yards in the fourth quarter with the Cougars leading by 29 points.

Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was sacked three times and threw two interceptions before a sellout crowd of 64,261. Sanders passed for 208 yards and two touchdowns while completing 16 of 23 passes.

Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter had four receptions for 106 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown from Sanders with 6:14 remaining in the third quarter.

Colorado's offensive struggles started early against BYU.

The Buffaloes failed to convert on fourth-and-1 at the Cougars' 49-yard line when Sanders' pass to Will Sheppard fell incomplete.

BYU then marched 52 yards for its first touchdown on a 1-yard run by Martin with four minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Cougars sophomore Parker Kingston returned a punt 64 yards for a touchdown to put BYU up 17-0 with 5:32 remaining in the first half.

The Buffaloes were shut out in the first half while being limited to 61 total yards, including minus-9 yards rushing on 12 carries.

Sione I Moa added a 13-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter for the Cougars.

Will Ferrin added field goals of 51 and 54 yards for BYU.

Kingston returned three punts for 82 yards, including the first-half touchdown. He also had one reception for 24 yards and threw an incompletion that tipped off the fingers of tight end Mata'ava Ta'ase.

The Buffaloes entered the game averaging 34.5 points per game, which was 22nd in the nation, but struggled against the Cougars.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

