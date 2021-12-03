College Football By The Numbers: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 13 Iowa in Big Ten Championship Game 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 13 Iowa to answer the question: Who will claim this season's Big Ten crown in college football ?

The Wolverines, representing the Big Ten East, and the Hawkeyes, representing the Big Ten West, will go toe-to-toe at 8 p.m. ET Saturday on FOX to determine the conference champion.

Neither Michigan nor Iowa has won the Big Ten Championship Game, meaning that regardless of which team wins, we'll have a first-timer as a result.

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis will host the event, the outcome of which will have major implications for the final College Football Playoff rankings.

Here are the numbers to know ahead of this massive clash:

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 13 Iowa

8 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: Michigan leads the all-time series 42-15-4. In their most recent meeting with Iowa, the Wolverines won 10-3 at home in 2019.

11: The Wolverines have won 11 games for the 10th time in school history.

3: Iowa has three wins this season over ranked opponents: vs. No. 17 Indiana, at No. 9 Iowa State and vs. No. 4 Penn State.

6: The Hawkeyes have won six straight against ranked opponents overall. Only Alabama has more consecutive wins over ranked opponents, with 10.

.75: Michigan's offensive line has allowed only nine sacks this season, good for an NCAA-best 0.75 per game.

15: Michigan ranks among the top 15 nationally in scoring defense (eighth) and scoring offense (13th).

30: Iowa's defense has yet to allow a team to reach 30 points this season. The most points they have allowed is 27 to Wisconsin.

1: The Wolverines have scored first in 11 of 12 games this season.

110-18: Kirk Ferentz is 110-18 at Iowa when his teams rush for 150 or more yards in a game.

10: When scoring 10 or more points this season, the Hawkeyes are undefeated, with a 10-0 record.

22: Iowa leads the country with 22 interceptions. The Hawkeyes rank third nationally with 28 takeaways overall.

14: A total of 14 Wolverines have found the end zone on offense this season.

60: The Hawkeyes have held nine of 12 opponents to a completion percentage under 60%.

25: Michigan's defense ranks in the top 25 in seven major categories: pass defense (23rd), rushing defense (22nd), third-down percentage allowed (20th), pass efficiency defense (16th), first downs (15th), total defense (14th) and scoring defense (eighth).

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.