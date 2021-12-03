College Football
By The Numbers: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 13 Iowa in Big Ten Championship Game By The Numbers: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 13 Iowa in Big Ten Championship Game
College Football

By The Numbers: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 13 Iowa in Big Ten Championship Game

4 hours ago

It's No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 13 Iowa to answer the question: Who will claim this season's Big Ten crown in college football?

The Wolverines, representing the Big Ten East, and the Hawkeyes, representing the Big Ten West, will go toe-to-toe at 8 p.m. ET Saturday on FOX to determine the conference champion.

Neither Michigan nor Iowa has won the Big Ten Championship Game, meaning that regardless of which team wins, we'll have a first-timer as a result.

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis will host the event, the outcome of which will have major implications for the final College Football Playoff rankings.

Here are the numbers to know ahead of this massive clash:

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 13 Iowa
8 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: Michigan leads the all-time series 42-15-4. In their most recent meeting with Iowa, the Wolverines won 10-3 at home in 2019.

11: The Wolverines have won 11 games for the 10th time in school history.

3: Iowa has three wins this season over ranked opponents: vs. No. 17 Indiana, at No. 9 Iowa State and vs. No. 4 Penn State.

6: The Hawkeyes have won six straight against ranked opponents overall. Only Alabama has more consecutive wins over ranked opponents, with 10.

.75: Michigan's offensive line has allowed only nine sacks this season, good for an NCAA-best 0.75 per game.

15: Michigan ranks among the top 15 nationally in scoring defense (eighth) and scoring offense (13th).

30: Iowa's defense has yet to allow a team to reach 30 points this season. The most points they have allowed is 27 to Wisconsin.

1: The Wolverines have scored first in 11 of 12 games this season.

110-18: Kirk Ferentz is 110-18 at Iowa when his teams rush for 150 or more yards in a game.

10: When scoring 10 or more points this season, the Hawkeyes are undefeated, with a 10-0 record.

22: Iowa leads the country with 22 interceptions. The Hawkeyes rank third nationally with 28 takeaways overall.

14: A total of 14 Wolverines have found the end zone on offense this season.

60: The Hawkeyes have held nine of 12 opponents to a completion percentage under 60%.

25: Michigan's defense ranks in the top 25 in seven major categories: pass defense (23rd), rushing defense (22nd), third-down percentage allowed (20th), pass efficiency defense (16th), first downs (15th), total defense (14th) and scoring defense (eighth).

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Scouting College Title Games
College Football

Scouting College Title Games

Scouting College Title Games
Rob Rang highlights what NFL scouts will be tracking in college football's conference titles games this weekend.
1 hour ago
CFB By The Numbers: Week 14
College Football

CFB By The Numbers: Week 14

CFB By The Numbers: Week 14
It's conference championship weekend in college football! Here are the numbers to know ahead of the biggest games.
2 hours ago
How to Bet Baylor-Oklahoma State
College Football

How to Bet Baylor-Oklahoma State

How to Bet Baylor-Oklahoma State
Check out the college football odds on Baylor vs. Oklahoma State, from the point spread to the over/under and expert picks.
21 hours ago
Why Notre Dame Picked Freeman
College Football

Why Notre Dame Picked Freeman

Why Notre Dame Picked Freeman
RJ Young analyzes Notre Dame's decision to elevate defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman as Brian Kelly's successor.
23 hours ago
Jason McIntyre's Best CFB Bets
College Football

Jason McIntyre's Best CFB Bets

Jason McIntyre's Best CFB Bets
Betting expert Jason McIntyre's best wagers for conference championship weekend, including his best bet on Alabama to cover.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE Videos
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes