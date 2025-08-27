College Football
Bill Belichick Starting QB Gio Lopez in UNC's Season Opener vs. TCU
Bill Belichick Starting QB Gio Lopez in UNC's Season Opener vs. TCU

Published Aug. 27, 2025 3:17 p.m. ET

North Carolina will start South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez at quarterback against TCU on Monday in Bill Belichick's college coaching debut.

Belichick announced that Lopez would start during a news conference Wednesday. The Tar Heels secured Lopez's commitment after spring drills, and he attended formal team workouts in preseason camp as the expected front-runner for the job.

Belichick — who led the NFL's New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles as a head coach — said Lopez had "made a ton of progress" and would get the majority of practice reps leading up to a college version of Monday Night Football against the Horned Frogs.

"I feel very comfortable with him and what he's doing," Belichick said. "But he'll get better as we go forward because we just will — we have a lot of practices in front of us, and a lot of games in front of us, and we'll all learn a lot from those.

"I think he's ready. But I think he'll be like everybody: more ready as we go forward."

Lopez, a 6-foot redshirt sophomore, threw for 2,559 yards and 18 touchdowns while also running for 463 yards and seven scores last year at South Alabama.

UNC's quarterback room included veteran Max Johnson, who was battling back from a serious leg injury suffered as the opening-game starter last year, along with freshmen Bryce Baker and Au'Tori Newkirk.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

