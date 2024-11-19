College Football Big Ten says No. 1 Oregon has clinched a spot in 2024 conference championship game Published Nov. 19, 2024 5:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The top-ranked Oregon Ducks have clinched a spot in the Big Ten championship game.

The Big Ten announced Tuesday that after extensive evaluation, there were "no conditions whereby the Ducks do not finish No. 1 or No. 2" in the conference.

The league championship is set for Dec. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Oregon (11-0, 8-0) has a bye this weekend after a 16-13 victory at Wisconsin on Saturday. The Ducks finish out the regular season against visiting Washington on Nov. 30.

It is Oregon's first season in the Big Ten. The Ducks, the Huskies, USC and UCLA all left the Pac-12 under conference realignment.

Oregon is one of just three undefeated teams left in the country this season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

