'BIG Bets': Can Michigan cover against Texas?

Colin Cowherd doesn't just talk football — he makes picks, too.

Cowherd and Jason McIntyre spent part of Thursday revealing their three best bets for Week 2 of the college football season, focusing on three Big Ten teams.

Let's dive into their analysis from "The Herd."

COLORADO @ NEBRASKA -7.5 (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock)

Colin's pick: Nebraska -7.5

Colin's thoughts: "Nebraska lost more close games in the last month — four — than anybody in the country last year. Their defense was excellent; it's now better. They had the best recruiting class in Nebraska football history. … I think Nebraska rolls."

J-Mac's pick: Colorado +7.5

J-Mac's thoughts: "When this line came out, I was like, ‘What the heck? 7.5? That feels inflated.' I think a lot of it has to do with an overreaction to Colorado struggling with North Dakota State [in Week 1] and Nebraska looking great. … I expect Nebraska to win, but give me the cover for Shedeur Sanders and Colorado."

BOISE STATE @ No. 7 OREGON -20 (10 p.m. ET, Peacock)

Colin's pick: Oregon -20

Colin's thoughts: "Awful against Idaho; they hammer Boise State. It's -20. I'd love to keep it closer, but I'm gonna take Oregon. They returned 11 starters, including four of their top receivers, and Boise State's pass defense was taken apart by Georgia Southern [in Week 1]. Oregon was embarrassed in a win over Idaho. … They will punish Boise State."

J-Mac's pick: Oregon -20

J-Mac's thoughts: "People are missing the boat here. Last week, [Oregon] didn't show much. Two of their best defenders barely played. … I think this is an Oregon team that really goes big play action here. They were doing a lot of dink and dunk stuff last week, a lot of running. … I think Oregon lays the lumber to Boise State."

Colin and J-Mac's best Big Ten bets

No. 3 TEXAS -7 @ No. 10 MICHIGAN (noon ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app)

Colin's pick: Under 42.5

Colin's thoughts: "I think what you're gonna see is a super close game where Texas, late third quarter-early fourth, pulls away and wins. This is a big spot for Texas. They have a ton of pressure and Michigan's defense is outstanding. … [Texas head coach] Steve Sarkisian has been a little tight in these big games against top-10 teams. They've been hot and cold in these big games."

J-Mac's pick: Michigan +7

J-Mac's thoughts: "[Texas] is kind of a bully. Against the inferior teams, they just blast ‘em. This is a tough one. I took Michigan getting 7. This summer, they released the lines for the big games in Vegas — this was -4 for Texas. Now all of a sudden it’s 7/7.5, based on one week? Week 2 in college football, I like to fade the narratives from a week ago."

