College Football
Big 12's offensive, defensive players of the year face off in title game
College Football

Big 12's offensive, defensive players of the year face off in title game

Updated Nov. 29, 2023 6:04 p.m. ET

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II, the nation's leading rusher, was named the Big 12's offensive player of the year Wednesday after a vote of the league's 14 coaches.

The coaches also chose Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat as the conference's top defensive player.

[Huge stakes for Texas, Steve Sarkisian in Big 12 title game]

Gordon and Sweat will be on opposite sides Saturday when the seventh-ranked Longhorns play the No. 19 Cowboys in the Big 12 championship game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy was picked as the coach of the year after the Cowboys (9-3) won seven of their last eight games to get to their second Big 12 title game in three seasons.

Gordon is averaging 131.7 yards per game this season. He's also averaging 163.0 YPG in Big 12 games since going for only 109 yards combined in the three games before that. 

He also has 20 rushing touchdowns, which ranks second nationally to Michigan's Blake Corum, who has 22.

Sweat, a super senior and finalist for the Outland Trophy, set career highs with 40 tackles, 16 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and four pass breakups. He also had a blocked extra point that the Longhorns returned for two points against Iowa State.

The AP will release its All-Big 12 picks on Dec. 8.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Ex-Oklahoma players Seth Littrell, Joe Jon Finley take over Sooners' offense

Ex-Oklahoma players Seth Littrell, Joe Jon Finley take over Sooners' offense

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes