Big 12 College Football Matchup: How to Watch Kansas vs. Iowa State
Big 12 College Football Matchup: How to Watch Kansas vs. Iowa State

Updated Nov. 21, 2025 5:29 p.m. ET

The Iowa State Cyclones face off against the Kansas Jayhawks in Week 13 of the college football season.

Here's pertinent information about the Big 12 matchup.

When does the game start?

Kickoff is at 12 p.m. ET. 

How can I watch?

The game can be watched on FS1 and the FOX Sports app.

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, home of the Cyclones.

What are the two teams' records?

Iowa State is 6-4 overall and 3-4 in Big 12 play this season, good for 10th in the conference. The Cyclones got a ranked win over then-No. 17 Kansas State in August. Kansas is 5-5 overall and 3-4 in Big 12 play, good for 12th in the conference. The Jayhawks don't have a ranked win this season.

Who are the standouts for both teams?

For Iowa State, quarterback Rocco Becht has totaled 2,230 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 130.3 passer rating this season, while completing 59.9% of his passes; Becht has also rushed for a team-high eight touchdowns; running back Carson Hansen has rushed for 721 yards and five touchdowns on 5.1 yards per carry; fellow back Abu Sama has rushed for 588 yards and four touchdowns on 5.3 yards per carry.

For Kansas, quarterback Jalon Daniels has totaled 2,190 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, three interceptions and a 157.0 passer rating, while completing 65.1% of his passes; Daniels has also rushed for 345 yards and three touchdowns; running back Leshon Williams has rushed for 414 yards and six touchdowns on 5.3 yards per carry; wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson has totaled 41 receptions for 638 yards and five touchdowns.

