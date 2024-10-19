College Football Best college football hype videos ahead of Week 8 Updated Oct. 19, 2024 11:50 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Video Team

The SEC takes center stage in the college football universe this weekend as a pair of top-12 conference matchups highlight a loaded slate of games.

Texas gets set to host Georgia in a top-five showdown in Austin, while Tennessee welcomes Alabama to Neyland Stadium on the third Saturday in October. Meanwhile, Arkansas, coming off a bye week following a victory over Tennessee, gets set to take on LSU.

With such a massive slate of games, it's only fitting that those SEC powerhouse programs put together their own must-see hype videos to get fans ready for the action.

Here is a look at the top five college football hype videos heading into Week 8 of the season:

Georgia Bulldogs

This video stands alone as the best of the best, from concept to execution, as the first part was like watching a Marvel movie.

Malaki Starks does an impressive job narrating, and the editing is exceptional. It is clear that every shot in this video was purposeful with the script. The sound bites were brilliantly woven throughout the video and perfectly fit the overall theme. This was beyond impressive in all areas of production.

Texas Longhorns

The stage is set. The horns are up. And the fight is on. Hook 'em!

That is the final line in this must-see video, which features outstanding writing and great narration. It is high-intensity and does a perfect job at keeping the viewer's attention.

The music in this video was exciting and helped keep the pace throughout.

The last 30 seconds of the video is exceptional, as the narrator says "it's all eyes on Texas" with some outstanding game day visuals.

Tennessee Volunteers

Wow. Having Morgan Wallen narrate this video is a huge flex, and the writing captures the nostalgia and love of college football. The music is fantastic, of course, and the shot of his concert at Neyland a few ago was perfect.

This video captures how LOUD it is in Neyland and the excitement of the fans. Not to mention, it's tough not to love the beautiful scenic shots of Tennessee.

Alabama Crimson Tide

This video features plenty of fun sound bites and does a great job at setting up the rivalry between these two teams, showcasing some of the best moments in this rivalry.

Former Alabama defensive tackle Damien Square gave a passionate performance — maybe because he is 5-0 against Tennessee?

Also, check out the :27 mark, which features a cameo from FOX Sports' very own RJ Young!

Arkansas Razorbacks

Former Arkansas QB Casey Dick gives a strong performance in a video that features impressive graphics showcasing the history of the Golden Boot.

The back half of this video has a lot of powerful and exciting highlights and hits perfectly with the music.

