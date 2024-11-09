College Football Best college football hype videos ahead of Week 11 Updated Nov. 9, 2024 11:50 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Video Team

November has arrived, the College Football Playoff picture is beginning to take shape, and teams across the country continue to impress us with their different styles and creative takes in their hype videos!

This week's roundup of hype videos bring us some newcomers, including the 9-0 BYU Cougars, who are in prime position for a spot in the CFP and get set to take on Big 12 foe Utah in a game known across the country as college football's "Holy War."

Here's a look at the best hype videos heading into Week 11:

BYU Cougars

ADVERTISEMENT



This must-see video is narrated by former BYU QB Max Hall.

The pacing of his narration with the highlights is incredible and really keeps the energy going from start to finish. The music is so much fun and provides excitement and a fresh feel this deep into the season.

Check out the :31 second mark, where the video takes us from Provo to Salt Lake City, showcasing the proximity between the two schools. This video then sets up some of the most exciting moments from the Holy War through the years.

Tennessee Volunteers

This video was so different and so exciting, preparing Tennessee fans for Homecoming weekend. Watch it and chances are it will fill you with emotions! The shots in the video are beautiful and capture the essence of football in the fall.

The video is narrated by Bob Kessling – the voice of Tennessee football – who just announced his retirement this week. He obviously nails it and adds an extra layer of nostalgia for Vol fans. This was such a different vibe from Tennessee's usual program, showing the depth of their creative team.

Georgia Bulldogs

"Keep choppin'"

That's the title of this week's Georgia hype video in honor of Georgia football's mantra. This is another W for Georgia's media team. The video is narrated by Tate Ratledge and does an outstanding job of mixing the natural sound with game highlights. The amazing imagery and perfect sound bites really drive it home.

Ole Miss Rebels

This exciting video utilizes many of the same styles and techniques that we have praised throughout the season: great camera work, fun music, and super-high energy.

Former Ole Miss standout Patrick Wills does a really nice job narrating this video.

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

It's hard not to love this new trend of college football videos using beautiful natural sound and sound design, and Hawaii really nailed it. It was captivating to watch. The shots were stunning! Who doesn't love a night game in Honolulu? Watching this video makes you want to be there at the game, sitting in the stands.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football





share