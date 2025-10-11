College Football
Arch Manning, Texas Get Much-Needed Red River Rivalry Win Over No. 6 Oklahoma
Updated Oct. 11, 2025 7:42 p.m. ET

WR Ryan Niblett returned a punt 75 yards for a decisive touchdown in the fourth quarter and Texas got a much-needed 23-6 win over sixth-ranked Oklahoma in their annual Red River Rivalry game on Saturday.

QB Arch Manning completed 21 of 27 passes for 166 yards and the go-ahead touchdown on the opening drive of the second half for the Longhorns (4-2, 1-1 SEC), who were coming off a loss at Florida that knocked the preseason No. 1 team out of the AP Top 25.

Texas retained the Golden Hat trophy and should get back into the new poll Sunday. More importantly, the Longhorns avoided a loss that likely would have ended any realistic chance of getting into the College Football Playoff for the third year in a row.

QB John Mateer was 20-for-38 passing with three interceptions in his return to the lineup for Oklahoma (5-1, 1-1) only 17 days after surgery on his throwing (right) hand.

Niblett worked up the sideline in front of the Texas bench, and after making a cut inside near midfield, bounced off a teammate and continued his sprint to the end zone for a 20-6 lead with 9:59 left.

When the Sooners then gained 38 yards on three plays to the Texas 27 on the ensuing drive, Mateer had an incompletion before being sacked on consecutive plays and then had another incompletion on fourth-and-22.

Mason Shipley kicked field goals of 22, 48 and 39 yards for the Longhorns. He had two long misses, the first a 55-yard attempt that ricocheted off the right upright, and was later short on a 56-yard attempt.

Tate Sandell kicked a 42-yard field goal on the game’s opening drive for the Sooners. He made it 6-0 with a 41-yarder in the second quarter, but they didn't score again.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

