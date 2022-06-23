College Football Arch Manning commits to Texas Longhorns 39 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The biggest recruiting prize in college football has made his decision: Arch Manning has committed to the Texas Longhorns.

Manning revealed his choice Thursday, picking the Longhorns over a list of top suitors that included Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Clemson.

It was only a week ago that FOX Sports College Football Writer RJ Young foreshadowed this move, writing, in part: "At Texas, though, Manning could find himself leaving the Forty Acres on par with Vince Young or even greater still if he can achieve what no Texas QB has since the days of Darrell K Royal: Win two national titles in four years."

Reacting to the news on "The Herd," Colin Cowherd also said that Manning made the right call.

"I love this decision," Cowherd said. "You can get lost in Austin, Texas, and as Texas moves into the SEC in three or four years, he'll be in the NFL by then. … If I was a great high school quarterback and I could go to any school, I've always said USC and Texas are fascinating. I can get lost, I don't have to get suffocated by the college experience. … He can hide a little bit. He can chart his own path."



Manning comes from football royalty. He is the son of Cooper Manning, Peyton and Eli's older brother, and the namesake of grandfather Archie.

The question now is can he live up to the family name? Texas coach Steve Sarkisian will undoubtedly be eager to find out.

Here is a collection of reactions from across college football.

