College Football AP Top 25: Oklahoma drops, Kansas and Kansas State enter poll Published Oct. 29, 2023 2:32 p.m. ET

Oklahoma dropped four spots to No. 10, the top five teams held their places, and Kansas and Kansas State both entered The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday.

Georgia is No. 1 for the 20th straight week, receiving 48 of 63 first-place votes, distancing itself from No. 2 Michigan after the Bulldogs walloped Florida on Saturday.

The Wolverines, who were off Saturday after a week of being in the news for an NCAA investigation, received nine first-place votes. No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State each received three first-place votes.

Washington remained at No. 5, one spot ahead of Pac-12 rival Oregon. The Ducks moved up two spots to No. 6 after a dominant win at Utah, which dropped five spots to No. 18.

Texas stayed put at No. 7, while Alabama moved up to No. 8 and Penn State to ninth.

The Sooners lost for the first time this season and to Kansas for the first time since 1997, then tumbled in the rankings behind Big 12 rival Texas, which Oklahoma beat in a thriller three weeks ago.

Kansas reentered the rankings at No. 22 after one of the biggest victories in program history, and Kansas State moved back in at No. 25 ahead of a big matchup at Texas next Saturday.

Here is the entire top 25:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Penn State

10. Oklahoma

11. Ole Miss

12. Notre Dame

13. LSU

14. Missouri

15. Louisville

16. Oregon State

17. Air Force

18. Utah

19. Tennessee

20. UCLA

21. Tulane

22. Kansas

23. James Madison

24. USC

25. Kansas State

Reporting by The Associated Press.

