AP Top 25: Oklahoma drops, Kansas and Kansas State enter poll
Oklahoma dropped four spots to No. 10, the top five teams held their places, and Kansas and Kansas State both entered The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday.
Georgia is No. 1 for the 20th straight week, receiving 48 of 63 first-place votes, distancing itself from No. 2 Michigan after the Bulldogs walloped Florida on Saturday.
The Wolverines, who were off Saturday after a week of being in the news for an NCAA investigation, received nine first-place votes. No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State each received three first-place votes.
Washington remained at No. 5, one spot ahead of Pac-12 rival Oregon. The Ducks moved up two spots to No. 6 after a dominant win at Utah, which dropped five spots to No. 18.
Texas stayed put at No. 7, while Alabama moved up to No. 8 and Penn State to ninth.
The Sooners lost for the first time this season and to Kansas for the first time since 1997, then tumbled in the rankings behind Big 12 rival Texas, which Oklahoma beat in a thriller three weeks ago.
Kansas reentered the rankings at No. 22 after one of the biggest victories in program history, and Kansas State moved back in at No. 25 ahead of a big matchup at Texas next Saturday.
Here is the entire top 25:
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Ohio State
4. Florida State
5. Washington
6. Oregon
7. Texas
8. Alabama
9. Penn State
10. Oklahoma
11. Ole Miss
12. Notre Dame
13. LSU
14. Missouri
15. Louisville
16. Oregon State
17. Air Force
18. Utah
19. Tennessee
20. UCLA
21. Tulane
22. Kansas
23. James Madison
24. USC
25. Kansas State
Reporting by The Associated Press.
