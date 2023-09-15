College Football Alabama benches QB Jalen Milroe for Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner Updated Sep. 15, 2023 3:30 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Alabama is making a switch at quarterback after just two games, as starter Jalen Milroe has been benched for Tyler Buchner, according to multiple reports on Friday. A 247Sports report noted that Buchner took the bulk of Alabama's first-team reps in practice this week.

The Crimson Tide handled Middle Tennessee in their season opener, 56-7, which saw Milroe post a combined five touchdowns (three passing and two rushing), but the quarterback had a rough outing in their Week 2 home loss to Texas. In said game, Milroe threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns (one for 49 yards and another for 39 yards), but he also had two interceptions and completed just 51.9% of his passes.

The 34-24 loss to Texas dropped Alabama from No. 3 to No. 10 in the AP Poll. Milroe appeared in eight games and started twice last season for Alabama when Bryce Young suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder; the Crimson Tide went 2-0 in the games Milroe started.

Buchner transferred to Alabama in the offseason after spending two seasons at Notre Dame, where he most notably logged five combined touchdowns (three passing and two rushing) to help the Fighting Irish take down South Carolina in last season's Gator Bowl.

Buchner appeared in Alabama's win over Middle Tennessee, most notably running in a 9-yard touchdown. Like Milroe, Buchner is adept at wreaking havoc with his legs — he ran for 336 yards and three touchdowns on 7.3 yards per carry in 2021, while Milroe averaged 8.5 yards per carry last season.

Alabama has a road matchup against South Florida on Saturday, with the former's first SEC game coming next week at home against No. 17 Ole Miss.

