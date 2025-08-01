College Football 2025 Washington Football Predictions: Huskies Ranked 49th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 10:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Washington lands in my Ultimate 136.

Washington ranking: 49

Last year’s ranking: 83

Top player: QB Demond Williams Jr.: In his two starts last season, he threw for a combined 575 yards with 5 TDs and just 1 interception with an 82.7% completion rate.

[Washington's 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: The Huskies need to win their first three games, including their always-entertaining Apple Cup matchup with Washington State, if they expect to be taken seriously by the College Football Playoff selection committee. The schedule includes Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, Illinois and Michigan.

But a generational quarterback might be able to help the Huskies win some of those games, as Demond Williams has that kind of talent. With Denzel Boston returning and Penn State receiver Omari Evans joining the team, he’ll have weapons on the outside. If Jonah Coleman can rush for 1,000 yards and 10 scores again, yes, the Huskies might be good.

[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]

Washington Win Total Odds: Over 7.5 (+104) Under 7.5 (-128)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young , and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

