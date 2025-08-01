College Football 2025 Texas A&M Football Predictions: Aggies Ranked 20th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Updated Aug. 10, 2025 9:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Texas A&M lands in my Ultimate 136.

Texas A&M Aggies ranking: 20

Last year’s ranking: 22

Top player: QB Marcel Reed: Responsible for 22 TDs last season (15 pass, 7 rush), ranking second among all SEC freshmen; led all SEC QBs in yards per carry with 4.7.



[Texas A&M's 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: Despite a 1-4 finish, Mike Elko’s program won eight games with two losses to programs who ended up in the semifinals of the 2024 College Football Playoff. But Elko has added playmakers at wideout in former Texas Tech WR Micah Hudson, North Carolina State WR KC Concepcion and Mississippi State WR Mario Craver for Reed to provide service.

ADVERTISEMENT

And then there's Brady Hart, who's going to be "All He’s Scout Team Phenom." He’ll be like nectar to a Greek god for broadcasters, who will reach for this story like Bacchus for a fruity IPA at a brewery with the bacchanal broskis.

It's not every year that a 6-foot-5, 185-pound true freshman walks onto campus at age 16. But after throwing for more than 7,900 yards with 81 touchdowns, including 508 yards passing in a Florida 2A semifinal against Cardinal Mooney (Florida) — I would not be shocked to find him taking snaps in earnest if Marcel Reed doesn’t show he should keep the job come fall.

[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]

Texas A&M Win Total Odds: Over 7.5 (-172) Under 7.5 (+140)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young , and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Texas A&M Aggies

share