2025 SEC Football Schedule: How to watch, dates, times, TV channels
The 2025 SEC football season is packed with marquee matchups, new rivalries, and must-watch showdowns every week. Here’s your complete guide to the schedule, including dates, kickoff times, TV channels, and how to watch every game.
2025 SEC Schedule
(All times Eastern)
Week 1
Thursday, August 28, 2025
Friday, August 29, 2025
Saturday, August 30, 2025
- Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss – 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- Toledo at Kentucky – 12:45 p.m. (SECN)
- Marshall at Georgia – 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- Alabama vs. Florida State – 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
- Alabama A&M at Arkansas – 4:15 p.m. (SECN)
- Illinois State at Oklahoma – 6:00 p.m. (SECN+)
- LIU at Florida – 7:00 p.m. (SECN+)
- Charleston Southern at Vanderbilt – 7:00 p.m. (SECN+)
- UTSA at Texas A&M – 7:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- LSU at Clemson – 7:30 p.m. (ABC)
- Georgia State at Ole Miss – 7:45 p.m. (SECN)
Sunday, August 31, 2025
Week 2
Saturday, September 6, 2025
- San Jose State at Texas – 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- Utah State at Texas A&M – 12:45 p.m. (SECN)
- Ole Miss at Kentucky – 12:00 p.m. (ABC)
- Eastern Tennessee State at Tennessee – 3:30 p.m. (SECN)
- Austin Peay at Georgia – 3:30 p.m. (SECN)
- Kansas at Missouri – 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
- USF at Florida – 4:15 p.m. (SECN)
- Arkansas State at Arkansas – 5:00 p.m. (SECN)
- South Carolina State at South Carolina – 7:00 p.m. (SECN)
- Louisiana Tech at LSU – 7:30 p.m. (SECN)
- Appalachian State at Mississippi State – 7:30 p.m. (SECN)
- Ball State at Auburn – 7:30 p.m. (ACCN)
- Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech – 7:30 p.m. (SECN)
- Michigan at Oklahoma – 7:30 p.m. (ABC)
- UL Monroe at Alabama – 7:45 p.m. (SECN)
Week 3
Saturday, September 13, 2025
- Oklahoma at Temple – 12:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
- Wisconsin at Alabama – 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- South Alabama at Auburn – 12:45 p.m. (SECN)
- Vanderbilt at South Carolina – TBA
- Arkansas at Ole Miss – TBA
- Georgia at Tennessee – 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
- Louisiana at Missouri – 4:00 p.m. (SECN)
- UTEP at Texas – 4:15 p.m. (SECN)
- Alcorn State at Mississippi State – 6:00 p.m. (SECN)
- Florida at LSU – 7:30 p.m. (SECN)
- Eastern Michigan at Kentucky – 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
- Texas A&M at Notre Dame – 7:30 p.m. (NBC)
Week 4
Saturday, September 20, 2025
- UAB at Tennessee – 12:45 p.m. (SECN)
- Tulane at Ole Miss – TBA
- Auburn at Oklahoma – TBA
- Florida at Miami – TBA
- Arkansas at Memphis – TBA
- South Carolina at Missouri – TBA
- Northern Illinois at Mississippi State – 4:15 p.m. (SECN)
- Georgia State at Vanderbilt – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- Southeastern Louisiana at LSU – 7:45 p.m. (SECN)
- Sam Houston at Texas – 8:00 p.m. (SECN)
Week 5
Saturday, September 27, 2025
- Notre Dame at Arkansas – 12:00 p.m. (ABC)
- Utah State at Vanderbilt – 12:45 p.m. (SECN)
- UMass at Missouri – TBA
- Kentucky at South Carolina – TBA
- LSU at Ole Miss – TBA
- Tennessee at Mississippi State – TBA
- Auburn at Texas A&M – TBA
- Alabama at Georgia – 7:30 p.m. (ABC)
Week 6
Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Kentucky at Georgia – 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- Mississippi State at Texas A&M – TBA (ESPN)
- Vanderbilt at Alabama – TBA
- Texas at Florida – TBA
- Kent State at Oklahoma – 4:00 p.m. (SECN)
Week 7
Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Alabama at Missouri – 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- Washington State at Ole Miss – 12:45 p.m. (SECN)
- Arkansas at Tennessee – TBA
- South Carolina at LSU – TBA
- Florida at Texas A&M – TBA
- Georgia at Auburn – TBA
- Oklahoma at Texas – 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Week 8
Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Mississippi State at Florida – TBA
- Ole Miss at Georgia – TBA
- Texas A&M at Arkansas – TBA
- Tennessee at Alabama – TBA
- Missouri at Auburn – TBA
- Oklahoma at South Carolina – TBA
- LSU at Vanderbilt – TBA
- Texas at Kentucky – TBA
Week 9
Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Texas at Mississippi State – TBA
- Texas A&M at LSU – TBA
- Tennessee at Kentucky – TBA
- Auburn at Arkansas – TBA
- Alabama at South Carolina – TBA
- Missouri at Vanderbilt – TBA
- Ole Miss at Oklahoma – TBA
Week 10
Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Vanderbilt at Texas – 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- Kentucky at Auburn – TBA
- Mississippi State at Arkansas – TBA
- Oklahoma at Tennessee – TBA
- South Carolina at Ole Miss – TBA
- Georgia vs. Florida (in Jacksonville, FL) – 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Week 11
Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Georgia at Mississippi State – 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- Florida at Kentucky – TBA
- Texas A&M at Missouri – TBA
- Auburn at Vanderbilt – TBA
- LSU at Alabama – TBA
- The Citadel at Ole Miss – 1:00 p.m. (SECN+)
Week 12
Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Mississippi State at Missouri – TBA
- South Carolina at Texas A&M – TBA
- Oklahoma at Alabama – TBA
- Florida at Ole Miss – TBA
- Texas at Georgia – TBA
- Arkansas at LSU – TBA
- Tennessee Tech at Kentucky – 1:30 p.m. (SECN)
- New Mexico State at Tennessee – 4:15 p.m. (SECN)
Week 13
Saturday, November 22, 2025
- Samford at Texas A&M – 12:00 p.m. (SECN+)
- Missouri at Oklahoma – 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- Charlotte at Georgia – 12:45 p.m. (SECN)
- Arkansas at Texas – TBA
- Coastal Carolina at South Carolina – TBA
- Tennessee at Florida – TBA
- Western Kentucky at LSU – TBA
- Kentucky at Vanderbilt – TBA
- Eastern Illinois at Alabama – 2:00 p.m. (SECN)
- Mercer at Auburn – 2:00 p.m. (SECN)
Week 14
Friday, November 28, 2025
- Ole Miss at Mississippi State – 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- Georgia at Georgia Tech – 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
- Texas A&M at Texas – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, November 29, 2025
- Clemson at South Carolina – 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- LSU at Oklahoma – TBA
- Missouri at Arkansas – TBA
- Vanderbilt at Tennessee – TBA
- Florida State at Florida – TBA
- Kentucky at Louisville – TBA
- Alabama at Auburn – TBA
Where can I watch SEC football games? What channel will they be on?
SEC football games will be spread across various broadcast and cable networks, including ESPN, SEC Network and ABC. The SEC Football Championship Game will air on ABC.
How can I stream SEC football or watch without cable?
Select games will be streamed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+. Streaming services like YouTube TV or Fubo can also be used to stream games on broadcast or cable networks.
How can I watch SEC football for free?
If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch games on ABC for free.
