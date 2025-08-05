College Football
2025 SEC Football Schedule: How to watch, dates, times, TV channels
College Football

2025 SEC Football Schedule: How to watch, dates, times, TV channels

Updated Aug. 11, 2025 3:35 p.m. ET

The 2025 SEC football season is packed with marquee matchups, new rivalries, and must-watch showdowns every week. Here’s your complete guide to the schedule, including dates, kickoff times, TV channels, and how to watch every game.

2025 SEC Schedule

(All times Eastern)

Week 1

Thursday, August 28, 2025

Friday, August 29, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025

Sunday, August 31, 2025

Week 2

Saturday, September 6, 2025

Week 3

Saturday, September 13, 2025

Week 4

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Week 5

Saturday, September 27, 2025

Week 6

Saturday, October 4, 2025

Week 7

Saturday, October 11, 2025

Week 8

Saturday, October 18, 2025

Week 9

Saturday, October 25, 2025

Week 10

Saturday, November 1, 2025

Week 11

Saturday, November 8, 2025

Week 12

Saturday, November 15, 2025

Week 13

Saturday, November 22, 2025

Week 14

Friday, November 28, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025

Where can I watch SEC football games? What channel will they be on?

SEC football games will be spread across various broadcast and cable networks, including ESPN, SEC Network and ABC. The SEC Football Championship Game will air on ABC.

How can I stream SEC football or watch without cable?

Select games will be streamed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+. Streaming services like YouTube TV or Fubo can also be used to stream games on broadcast or cable networks.

How can I watch SEC football for free?

If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch games on ABC for free.

